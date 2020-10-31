KANSAS CITY, Mo — After giving up the fourth set to Pleasant Hill in the Class 3 quarterfinals at Notre Dame De Sion High School, Maryville faced a task it had not accomplished yet this year — winning in set five.
Both of the Spoofhounds’ losses in 2020 arrived in the game-clinching set, including a previous one to the Chicks on September 28.
Fast forward to Halloween evening, Maryville avenged taking set three for a 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11) victory.
“It was a choice,” Maryville head coach Miranda Mizera said. “They decided to play with heart, and they decided to let go of fear and doubts. That was really the game changer.”
The Spoofhounds (19-2) faced a 5-1 deficit at the beginning of the final set.
After a timeout, senior Serena Sundell stepped in to lift her team with a series of points, including four straight kills to put Maryville ahead 10-6.
“That was definitely the whole team,” Sundell said. “We knew we had to go now or we’re done. The first time we played them we got down in the fifth set and they just took off from there. We definitely didn’t want to repeat that. We just came out and we had to dig in and get every point.”
A kill by senior Morgan Stoecklein, set up by senior Macy Loe, put a cap on the Spoofhounds' first win over the Chicks (22-8) in their previous three meetings.
On top of the regular season win, Maryville fell in the 2019 sectional round. This year, the squad set out to do more.
“I think we’re just even closer than last year,” senior Klarysa Stote said. “We’ve always been a close team, but I think that this year with COVID with everything and uncertainties, it’s just made us so more grateful for each other and grateful for every chance that we play.”
The results paid off 363 days following the November 2, 2017 loss as the Spoofhounds beat Odessa 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-18) in Saturday’s sectional round.
Almost three hours later Maryville took its turn to beat Pleasant Hill while earning a trip to Cape Girardeau for the state semifinals, it's first trip since 2009.
“Amazing,” Mizera said. “It obviously felt really good especially for the girls to get this round of seniors to go out beating the team that ruined their chances last year. I think it was pretty sweet to them.”
The Spoofhounds are set to meet Hermann (24-6-3) at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
“Going into the next match, I think these girls have all of the confidence in the world now,” Mizera said. “It took a little bit of a fighting and some grit tonight to really solidify that, but I think it’s no question in my mind how confident I am. It’s really going to come down to how confident they are in themselves and what we’ve been working to all season.”