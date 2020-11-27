MARYVILLE, Mo. — Throughout a week of preparation for Saturday’s Class 3 semifinal, the Maryville Spoofhounds sees themselves in their opponent.
Cassville coach Lance Parnell joked during the week that the matchup between the Spoofhounds and Wildcats could take an hour and a half due to both team’s styles of play. In a battle that will see the two foes try to control the line of scrimmage and win the edge in the run game, the stakes will be higher than any other game this year.
“We’re kind of like the same team,” Maryville senior Trey Houchin said. “We both try smash mouth football. Whoever shows up more physical is gonna win the game.”
Maryville will host Cassville at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hound Pound with hopes of continuing its home dominance. The Spoofhounds (10-3) have won 71 of its past 72 home contents, and another one would send Maryville to its third championship in five years and its seventh in the past 11 years.
However, it’s only the first time since 2012 that Maryville will host the state semifinal game. That’s when Maryville rolled California 42-7 behind Jonathan Baker and Trent Nally on its way to defeating Ezekiel Elliott and John Burroughs in the state championship.
“You remember the names,” Maryville head coach Matt Webb said. “Jonathan Baker had a great day throwing the ball and our defense settled in and took away California’s run game. You remember the players, some of those unique plays and the intricacies of how special it is to be able to play a semifinal game at home.”
Back then, Houchin remembers running around on the sideline not watching the game. He’s still dreamed of opportunities like this since his early days in football.
“Us seniors have been waiting for this moment all these years,” Houchin said. “Growing up here, playing bantam football since third grade all the way through middle school, this is our last year to show what we’re made of.”
Maryville earned a chance to host the semifinal by beating Summit Christian 35-9 last week. Cassville (10-2) defeated Buffalo 41-16 as it seeks a return to the Class 3 title game after losing 49-28 to Odessa last year in the championship.
Cassville is led by Jericho Farris at running back, who has rushed for 1,592 yards and 21 touchdowns on 221 carries. Quarterback Hayden Sink, who towers at 6-foot-4, has run for 515 yards and 11 touchdowns with 628 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
“They’re a dominant, fun football team,” Webb said. “If you love power football, find a way to watch this game. They’re great at it. … It’s two mirror teams. It’s gonna be a great football matchup.”
Zach Coenen, who has over 800 yards and 11 scores on the year, rushed for 184 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns last week.
“They’re just pound-it-in-your-mouth football and run it as hard as they can,” Maryville senior Connor Weiss said. “In the playoffs, you’ve gotta be able to run the ball and stop the run. They’re those big guys that are gonna come hit you as hard as they can.”
But winning at the line of scrimmage is nothing new to Maryville. Weiss and Houchin have combined for 2,000 yards while quarterback Connor Drake has added 900 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air.
“It’s definitely a big pride game,” Weiss said. “Everybody wants to be that physical team and dominate the line of scrimmage and dominate the other team. The biggest thing is whoever shows the most heart and comes ready to play the game.”
Maryville’s tough regular season schedule has prepped the team for moments like what will arrive Saturday. Blair Oaks, a possible matchup in next week’s Class 3 title game, has lost just one game all year. St. Pius X remains unbeaten, as did Odessa before being forced to pull out of the Class 3 district championship round due to COVID-19.
Maryville also has history with the Big 8 conference which Cassville hails from, defeating Mount Vernon and Seneca while losing to Monett, all in state championships.
Based on the history, Webb knows what his final message will be prior to kickoff.
“This is Thor versus Hulk. I don’t know which team we are, but there’s gonna be some haymakers thrown,” Webb said. “It’s gonna be a physical game, and let’s go earn the right to play for a state championship.”