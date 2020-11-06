MARYVILLE, Mo. -- Maryville was in classic form in their 41-13 victory over Cameron on Friday at Maryville High School, bulldozing the Dragons on the ground and playing physical defense to advance to yet another district title game.
Totaling just three losses on the year would be a benchmark season for many programs, but for No. 2 Maryville (8-3) that trio of tight losses is the worst regular season record of coach Matt Webb’s tenure. However, Webb has nothing but confidence in the way his team is preparing and executing right now.
“We’re in a really good spot right now. I’m really pleased with our playoff mentality tonight. These kids have grown up with it, it’s our culture around here,” Webb said. “We had an absolutely excellent week of preparation and that’s what wins in the playoffs. Not all the hype and the hoopla before the games, but what you do before the week.”
After No. 3-seeded Cameron (7-4) was able to stifle the Spoofhounds in the red zone on their first two possessions, senior Connor Weiss was finally able to break free for a 60-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter, in large part due to a pair of crushing blocks by guard Jackson Ozanne.
Weiss offered a visceral perspective on the play.
“It was a sweep, Ozanne kicked a guy out, blew his brains out pretty much,” Weiss said. “I bounced off of him, he went and got another block, I took it right off of his butt and into the endzone.”
Ozanne saw the play as the moment the team really started rolling.
“It started off a little slow, which was not what we wanted but we turned it around and got that big run by Connor,” Ozanne said. “Then we were ready to go.”
From there, the Spoofhounds had full control of the game. Weiss managed two more rushing touchdowns in the first half, including an 82-yard run with just 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Senior Trey Houchin and junior Drew Spire combined for three more on the ground.
“This is playoff football. When you come to Maryville, you better turn it up a notch and when you come here in the playoffs you really better turn it up a notch,” Dragons coach Jeff Wallace said. “I just feel like they were playing most of the night on a different level than we were playing at.”
With Richmond coming up, Webb is happy with the team’s preparation overall, in particular that of his offensive line. Despite some pass protection woes, he doesn’t anticipate that being much of a problem.
“In playoff football, we have a good tradition of running the football effectively and it doesn’t matter if everyone on the field knows we’re gonna run it,” he said. “We can work on our pass stuff, but with the weather that’s coming up I was very pleased with the way we ran the football tonight. To be able to run for over 400 yards is something I’m more proud of than our pass protection.”
Maryville will travel to Richmond to play in the Class 3 District 8 Championship next Friday.