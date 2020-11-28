MARYVILLE, Mo. — Less than 24 hours before the Class 3 semifinal round kicked off at the Hound Pound on Saturday, four previous Spoofhound state champion quarterbacks spoke to this year’s squad at a team dinner.
The words of wisdom from Jon Baldwin, 1982; Marcus Grudzinski, ‘09; Jonathan Baker, ‘12; Trent Nally, ‘13; and Will Walker, ‘17, paid off for junior quarterback Connor Drake against Cassville.
Drake threw a game-winning touchdown pass to sophomore running back Caden Stoecklein with 11.2 seconds remaining, beating the Wildcats 30-28.
“That just felt like, that was the best feeling I could have,” Stoecklein said of the reception. “ I was a little shocked honestly that we drove it down field that quick and scored. Just the feeling when it was a touchdown, it was amazing. The fact that we’re going to state, everybody counted us out but you know, we’re here.”
It didn’t appear such play would be needed at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Maryville (11-3) had a 17-0 lead, but allowed Cassville senior Hayden Sink to score from the goal line 11 seconds in.
At that point Cassville (10-3) began a series of bold moves, highlighted by two separate onside kicks.
The Wildcats took a 28-24 lead after its second onside recovery, leaving Maryville 1:07 to put up a game-winning touchdown.
“I grew up here and graduated in 1993, and ever since I’ve been back you talk about ‘Hound Pound magic, and that’s exactly what was going through my head,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “Today, we had chances on defense, let’s end it and we didn’t do it. Offense has field, you look and say OK guys, you got the chance to win it and end it.”
On the drive’s first play, Drake hit senior running back Connor Weiss on a 25-yard pass.
Drake’s arm continued to be the way through most of the drive, leading them to the 8-yard line with under 20 seconds remaining. From there, the Spoofhounds’ final offensive play began.
“I was looking for Caleb (Kreizinger) on the in-route because they play Cover 2 and the middle of the field is wide open,” Drake said. “But then I saw Caden in the corner of the end-zone and I just threw it to him.”
Maryville advances to meet Blair Oaks (12-1) in the Class 3 State Championship at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Jefferson City High School.
The two teams last met in Week 1, where the Spoofhounds lost 51-8 with just 17 players due to COVID-19. Drake stepped in for an injured Ben Walker during the game.
Now, Drake looks to become the sixth quarterback to lead his team to a state title.
“All those guys, were just the quarterback of a state semifinal winning teams, that’s all Connor needed to do [today],” Webb said. “My goodness, could you write a story book ending to where our backup quarterback since week 1 has led us next week to play the team next week that we get to play, Blair Oaks, in Week 15, what a story.”