The Maryville girls basketball team will have a new head coach come next season.
Six-year head coach Quentin Albrecht had his resignation approved at Wednesday's Maryville Board of Education meeting as he now looks forward to retirement.
Maryville also approved the promotion of top assistant Kelly Obley to take over as head coach.
Maryville went 22-2 this past season, winning three regular-season tournament titles and sweeping the Midland Empire Conference. Maryville's lone losses came to Class 1 champion Platte Valley and Class 4 semifinalist Benton in the district title game.
Maryville was 0-21 prior to Albrecht's hiring. They won 20-plus games each of the past two seasons.
Obley has served as an assistant the past five seasons, even leading the team in two games this past season with Albercht's abence. She was a former soccer player at Northwest Missouri State and is a native of Norwalk, Iowa.
Maryville graduates Kansas State signee Serena Sundell but returns a healthy core with Anastyn Pettlon, Rylee Vierthaler and Lauren Cullin.
