The Maryville Spoofhounds and Lafayette Fighting Irish went toe-to-toe in the Lafayette Tournament on Monday at Fairview Golf Course.
Maryville's Trevin Cunningham and Jacob Scott finished first and second, while Lafayette's Jackson Compton and Connor Zeit finished third and fourth.
"I've never won before, and I didn't think I was going to win," Cunningham said. "I've gotten first in matches, but tournaments are different because there are a lot more people. I didn't think a 79 was going to be enough, but sure it did."
Maryville won the team title with a score 344. Jacob Scott finished second with a score of 83, while teammates Jack Dinsdale and Ethan Scott shot a 91 — good for eighth and ninth.
The Irish finished second with a team score of 356.
"The way things have gone the last couple of years, I knew coming into this year that this is going to be a good year," Lafayette coach Mark Korell said. "I have a couple players that probably aren't happy with their scores today, but a 356 for us after struggling to break 400 the last couple of years is really encouraging."
Lafayette's Jackson Compton finished third in the tournament after shooting an 84. Compton played as the team's No. 5 Monday, a decision his coach made in hopes of motivating his sophomore.
"I'm used to playing as the No. 2," Compton said. "I haven't been playing as well as I can lately, so being the No. 5 was definitely a wake up call."
The Savannah Savages finished third with a team score of 384. The Savages had three of their five players shoot less than 100 in the tournament.
"We shot a 203 in our first match and a 197 or 198 in our second match," Savannah coach Brant Melvin said. "So to come out here and shoot a 384 is continuing to show improvement. We're not really trying to peak right now, so I'm okay with those numbers and hopefully we see a trend in the right direction."
Savannah's Stefan Loewe finished fifth in the tournament with a score 87. Zach Merritt a 93 and Ben Gould shot a 99.
The Bishop LeBlond junior varsity finished fourth with a score of 404. East Buchanan came in fifth with a score of 410.
