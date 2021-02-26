MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the first time in more than thirty years, Maryville High School girls basketball became outright MEC champions.
With a 47-34 victory over Chillicothe (16-7) Thursday night at Maryville High School, the Spoofhounds (21-1) clinched a perfect conference record.
“Last year, we were tri champions. We beat St. Pius, St. Pius beat Chillicothe and Chillicothe beat us,” Maryville head coach Quentin Albrecht said. ‘We kind of had to share the title so anytime you can win a conference title outright and go undefeated in the process, that’s pretty special.”
The last time the Spoofhounds captured the Midland Empire Conference title outright was in the 1986-1987 season.
“I’m really proud of how our team has grown this season. I think from the first game to where we are now we’ve had a lot of progress, which is always a good sign, and we’re playing our best basketball right now, which is what you can ask for,” Maryville senior Serena Sundell said.
In quite the successful season, Maryville’s only loss has come at the hands of undefeated Platte Valley (27-0) back on Dec. 11, 53-50.
Albrecht said, “When I look back at that one loss early in the year, I think that might have been our most important game because I think it got us refocused and recommitted to what we’re trying to do here.”
When seniors Serena Sundell and Emily Cassavaugh were sophomores, they helped the Spoofhounds earn their first winning record after suffering six-straight losing seasons.
Now, the back-to-back MEC champions and No. 2-ranked team in Missouri feel confident as they prepare for the playoffs .
“I feel like a lot of squads have one or two players that you really got to watch out for, but on us, you have to watch out for all of us,” Cassavaugh said. “I think that we’re all like threats to do something to the game and I think that’s what makes us the most lethal. Like you can’t slack off on one of us.”
The top-seeded Spoofhounds have a bye before they host the winner of Cameron and Savannah on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“The rest of the games that we have left, everyone’s going to give us their best shot. So we just have to continue to execute and know that teams are going to come out and give us different looks,” Sundell said. “We’re going to see adversity for sure. So as long as we’re sticking together through that we’re going to be successful.”
Even after cutting down the nets Thursday and celebrating their conference championship, Maryville knows this is just the beginning.
“We talk all the time about taking it one game at a time and when you get into districts, that’s exactly what you have to do. You got to focus on your next opponent because if you lose, I mean you go home and we have high aspirations and the girls want to get to the Final Four and they want to compete for a state championship, and the only way to do that is to take it one game at a time,” Albrecht said.