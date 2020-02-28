CAMERON, Mo, — When the clocks struck zero on Friday at Cameron High School, the No. 1-seeded Maryville girls celebrated their first Class 3 District 16 title in nearly a decade.
The championship was earned with a 48-42 win over St. Pius X. It highlighted another checkpoint for the team that had just 11 wins combined in the three seasons prior to coach Quentin Albrecht’s arrival.
“If you’re afraid to dream big, then what’s the point of dreaming at all?,” Albrecht said. “When we came here, we saw how things were but we had a dream of what they could be. We knew what kids we had coming up. Now they have a little bit of a dream.”
The foundation was laid Albrecht’s first season, where the program won eight games. By his fourth year as coach, Maryville reached the district championship. The Spoofhounds went home disappointed, and shifted their focus to this season. The result turned out Albrecht’s first title as a coach since 2000.
“I’ve been in several district championship games, and the last one I was able to pull out was quite a while ago,” Albrecht said. “That was with a great group of kids down in Trenton. It’s just nice to be able to celebrate a similar feeling with just as great of a group of kids.”
Maryville and Pius struggled to find offensive consistency, and the differential never advanced further than seven points. That was in the game’s first five minutes, when the Warriors hadn’t scored a single point.
Then, things changed. The spread didn’t reach more than four points, and lead switched back and forth on several occasions.
The Spoofhounds took the final momentum behind four free throws from freshman Anastyn Pettlon. She hit 5 of 6 shots from the line in the fourth.
“Normally we try to get the ball in (junior Serena Sundell’s) hands because she has the best free-throw percentage,” senior Molly Renshaw said. “And then, they kept fouling Anastyn and she kept making them. It was great. We talked at half court, we just knew. She had it.”
Pettlon led Maryville with 20 points, one more than Sundell. The junior was flooded with ‘overrated’ chants by the Warriors’ student section in the game.
Sundell said that didn’t phase her, and she was only focused on helping her team. That’s been something Renshaw has seen from Sundell, Pettlon and freshman Vierthaler all season.
“They’re always in the gym, they’re always putting up shots,” Renshaw said. “It really paid off for them tonight.”
The Spoofhounds now enter territory that hasn’t seen reached since previous coach Grant Hageman led the program to a third-place finish at state in 2010-’11.
It’s something Sundell and teammates are ready for the path, beginning with a quarterfinals match up against St. Michael’s the Archangel at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lee’s Summit North High School.
“This year we wanted to win districts, and obviously our road doesn’t stop here,” Sundell said. “But, just the progress that we’ve made and what coach has done for our team, it’s pretty impressive. It’s cool to be a part of.”