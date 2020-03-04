LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht admits his team arrived to Lee’s Summit North High School on Wednesday expecting to win in the Class 3 sectionals.
The Spoofhounds had no trouble doing just that, swarming St. Michael the Archangel 51-32 to advance to the program’s first quarterfinal game since 2010-’11.
“We’re excited to win this game,” Albrecht said. “We kind of expected to win it to tell you the truth. We’re just looking forward to whoever we might match up against on Saturday.”
Maryville trailed the Guardians 5-3 early. The deficit didn’t matter, though, thanks to the work of freshman Anastyn Pettlon and junior Serena Sundell.
The two combined for 10 of the Spoofhounds’ 13 points in the frame, sparking an offensive triumph. St. Michael’s had a run in the second quarter, but never regained the lead.
“We thought St. Michael’s was going to make a run, they did make their run, we fought it off,” Albrecht said. “Defensively, we really buckled down in the third quarter … and we were able to create some separation.”
The Spoofhound offense flowed well throughout the game with the help of key passes to open players in the post and outside the arc.
Serena Sundell topped Maryville in scoring with 25 points. Pettlon was second with 15.
Three of Pettlon’s five makes were from the 3-point range, the final two arriving in the third. They sparked the Spoofhounds’ dominant second-half offense.
“We got a couple of girls who score a lot of points for us in Serena Sundell and Annastyn Pettlon,” Albrecht said. “Our girls are unselfish. We have girls that might not get their name in the scorebook, but they still do all the other dirty things it takes to win ball games.”
The Spoofhounds’ win is the latest of a season designed to overcome last year’s district championship loss.
So far, Maryville (22-5) has done just that. Albrecht credits a good part of the positioning to his team’s schedule this year.
“We’ve played a lot of big games so far this year, we’ve played a lot of close games, we’ve upped our schedule this year,” Albrecht said. “This is kind of just another game for us. It’s kind of how we approached it.”
The Spoofhounds move on to play Macon in Class 3 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs High School.
Maryville last met the Tigers in the Class 3 playoffs in the third-place game of the 2009-’10 state tournament
In preparation, Albrecht says the Spoofhounds are going back to the same basics that helped them to a quarterfinals match.
“They had a lot of drive, a lot of motivation,” Albrecht said. “Last year we lost a close game in the district finals, I thought that kind of hurt a little bit. To come back last week and beat a really good St. Pius team just gave them a lot more confidence. “
Macon girls 50, Chillicothe 40
Chillicothe's season reached an end in a 50-40 loss to Macon at Moberly Area Community College.
The Hornets trailed 25-21 at halftime. The Tigers pulled ahead with the lead in the third and did not let off.