BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Little separated Maryville from Macon in in the Class 3 quarterfinals at the Herschel Neil Gymnasium.
The differences added up when the final buzzer sounded, ending the Spoofhounds’ longest playoff run in a decade with a 43-40 loss.
“It’s just a combination of things,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “It doesn’t come to one possession, it doesn’t come down to one turnover, it doesn’t come down to one missed shot, it doesn’t come down to one free throw. It just comes down to little things add up.”
A struggle in a lack of offensive rebounds, turnovers and fouls hurt Maryville (21-6) in the first half. Of those included two fouls called against junior Serena Sundell.
Sundell dueled with sophomore Tigers (24-4) guard Alexis Miller through the game.
Miller led the game with 28 points, five more than Sundell.
“She worried us of course, because any time you go up against a really good player you come against, you have to pay a little bit attention to her,” Albrecht said. ”She did a nice job at the same time. I thought that we beat up on her pretty hard and we didn’t give her too many easy baskets. We had to make her everything she got.”
Maryville trailed 8-7 after the first but used a late first-half surge to lead 18-17.
The lead flipped in the third with Macon taking a 28-25 lead.
Sundell briefly sat on the bench in the final moments of the third quarter after her fourth foul. She returned to the court at the start of the final eight minutes, where she scored nine points.
Maryville Freshman Rylee Vierthaler and senior Molly Renshaw were the only other Spoofhounds to score in the frame.
Miller sunk the go-ahead layup with 33 seconds remaining to send Macon to victory.
“I felt very disappointed for the girls,” Albrecht said. “Nobody likes to end their season with a loss, nobody does.”
The loss ends the Spoofhounds’ quest to overcome last season’s loss in the Class 3 District 16 championship.
Maryville graduates Renshaw and Emily Long. Renshaw had two points in the game.
Albrecht hopes the loss can serve as increased motivation for next season, similar to the feeling it had a year ago.
“I think our girls worked hard to be here,” Albrecht said. “What I told them, is just remember the pain of this disappointment because it will be just that much sweeter next week if we get back and make that next step.”