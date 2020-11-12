MARYVILLE, Mo. — With time ticking away on their final high school football season, Maryville High School seniors Trey Houchin and Caleb Kreizinger said they aren’t ready for it to end just yet.
“Coach told us we have to push all our chips in, go all in,” Houchin said. “Since Odessa, we’ve kind of just let everyone know we’re here and we’re ready to play.”
Back on Oct. 2, Maryville lost to a still-undefeated Odessa by two touchdowns.
Since then, the Spoofhounds have rattled off five wins in a row, each coming by an average of 28 points.
“We’re just playing good playoff football,” head coach Matt Webb said. “The challenge last week was to come out and understand what playoff football means, which means you leave it all on the line.”
Maryville cruised to victory over Cameron team last week, 41-13 — a team that was riding a four-game winning streak of its own coming into that game.
“Our kids played extremely physical,” Webb said. “We were able to run the ball on offense and stop the run on defense. We eliminated mistakes, and we played really good in all three phases.”
Houchin and Kreizinger both credit the Spoofhounds’ success to practice and an increased focus on preparation.
“The past couple weeks, our focus on practice has been better than it ever has before,” Houchin said. “I think that comes into games and it shows.”
Next in line for the second-seeded Spoofhounds is Richmond in the Class 3 District 8 championship. The Spartans are currently riding a six-game winning streak and earned the top seed in the Class 3 District 8 tournament with a 7-1 regular season record.
The Spartans earned a spot in the district title game with a 62-41 win over Chillicothe last week.
The Spoofhounds said they have been preparing for Richmond’s dynamic attack, led by quarterback Keyshaun Elliott.
“They have an athletic quarterback, and they run their offense through him, whether it’s empty or through the option,” Kreizinger said. “If we stop him, we can get the W.”
With a trip to the Class 3 state quarterfinals on the line, Webb said the Spoofhounds will be fired up for the district title game.
“That’s what’s special about playoff football is to be able to go down and play your best in enemy territory on the road,” Webb said. “You earn the right to be one of the final eight teams in the state in the quarterfinals, and that’s the goal.”
And with no more than a few games left in their high school football careers, the seniors said they have one goal.
“Naturally you look forward a little bit,” Kreizinger said, “but we’re just trying to focus week by week and get the W, move on.”
Maryville will travel to Richmond to face the Spartans at 7 p.m. Friday night.