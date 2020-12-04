SAVANNAH, Mo. - The Maryville girls rode a fast start and their aggressive defense to a 54-42 win over Benton on Friday in the final game of the Savannah Invitational. It was the Spoofhounds' first time winning the tournament in 34 years.
Maryville head coach Quentin Albrecht wanted to put this win in its historical context.
“If you look in that program, Maryville hasn’t won that in my assistant coach’s lifetime. Last time we won was in 1986,” Albrecht said. “The girls who celebrated that victory are in their 50’s now. So it’s a big one for us, because it had been a long drought.”
The momentous victory was kickstarted by a 12-2 opening quarter that saw Benton (3-1) struggle to get much going offensively.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals' efforts in limiting Maryville (4-0) senior Serena Sundell seemed to backfire, as sophomore guard Anastyn Pettlon connected multiple times from the perimeter and put together an 11-point first half.
“When you give anybody the first quarter that we gave them, especially when they have somebody like Serena Sundell, she could have scored that many points by herself,” Benton head coach Chris Michaels said about their first half game plan. “So when you allow them to get a lead, and you’re focused on her, Pettlon takes advantage of the fact we’re helping on her and had a great game. So you kind of have to change your mentality.”
Pettlon deferred credit for her early scoring to her teammates.
“Serena had some good screens to get me open, and I got some good passes too,” she said. “I think we all played pretty good this game.”
The Spoofhounds went into the second half with a 24-12 lead, and though Benton made several efforts to tighten the margins, they struggled to put together a full comeback effort.
Maryville finished both the third quarter and game with identical 12-point leads. Sundell led both teams with 22 points.
“That was a 12 point win, but I really felt from the opening tip to the final buzzer that we were completely in control of that game,” Albrecht said. “I think Benton did a really good job of hanging on, but I thought our girls just came out and wanted to prove that at least for tonight we were the better team.”
Despite the loss, Michaels takes some solace in the Cardinals' overall performance in the tournament.
“We told our girls, the first goal when you go into a tournament is to get to a championship game. So when you accomplish that, the second goal is to win it,” Michaels said. “We didn’t accomplish that, but we have two more tournaments and 20 some odd games left."
Maryville will have a week off before returning to play Jefferson on the Dec. 11, and the Cardinals will return to Savannah on Monday to take on the Savages in conference play.