MARYVILLE, Mo. — The book on Maryville football is thick in history, tradition and talent.
Only eight schools — four of which are private — have more 11-man championships than the Spoofhounds. The Hound Pound is painted to commemorate all five titles in 1982, ‘09, ‘12, ‘13 and ‘17.
With a win Saturday night against Blair Oaks in the MSHSAA Class 3 Championship at Jefferson City High School, the most intriguing and unpredictable chapter will receive a true storybook ending.
“There’s a lot of stories of football around the state, but two teams played Week 1 and the way that one ended, and we get a chance to go do it again, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said following Saturday’s semifinal win against Cassville.
On August 28, Blair Oaks (12-1) jumped out to a 44-0 halftime lead en route to a 51-8 win in Warrensburg. The Spoofhounds (11-3) played with just 17 players due to COVID-19 protocols and injuries. One of them, senior quarterback and UCM commit Ben Walker, was injured during the game.
Fourteen weeks later, his replacement in junior Connor Drake delivered the game-winning touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining to seal a trip to the state final. He now has a chance to bring the story full circle.
Drake said it’s a moment he’s dreamed of, throwing the touchdown pass for a right to travel to the championship. But with the machine that awaits the Spoofhounds, he and his teammates snapped out of it quickly to turn their eyes to the Falcons.
“We’re the underdogs in this game,” senior Caleb Kreizinger said. “We just wanna show that we’re not gonna get pushed around, we’re gonna fight back and we’re here to play.”
Maryville was 3-3 after six games following a loss to Odessa just 48 hours after picking up the game. It seemed the two would meet again before the Bulldogs pulled out of the playoffs, and Maryville seized advantage with a dominant run through Richmond, Summit Christian and Cassville.
The lone loss for Blair Oaks came in similar circumstances. The Falcons picked up a game at state power Valle Catholic 24 hours before kickoff, falling 35-28. Blair Oaks has dominated since, scoring 42 points or more in every game. They downed two championship contenders in Lutheran North in the quarterfinals before outlast Cardinal Ritter 55-46 in the semis.
“They just execute so well,” Webb said during practice Thursday. “They’re so good at what they do that they present so many challenges from a spread offense and on defense.”
Maryville defeated Blair Oaks, winners on three championships, in the 2017 semis on its way to a title but has lost the three regular-season meetings since.
Blair Oaks is led by sophomore quarterback Dylan Hair, who inherited the position from his older brother and 2018 champion, Nolan. Hair’s top options to distribute the ball to are running back Jayden Purdy and receivers Jake Closser and Carson Prenger, all contributing to more than 51 points per game.
“They’re a tough team and do everything right,” senior Connor Weiss said. “Our game plan is to just scheme them up and do everything we can to stop their offense, get the ball out of their quarterback’s hands and play Spoofhound football.”
But the Hounds don’t lack playmakers of their own. It starts with Weiss and senior Trey Houchin in the run game, but Drake has shown improved and established connections throughout the playoffs with the likes of Kreizinger and Caden Stoecklein.
“We kinda want revenge from the first game,” Houchin said. “It didn’t go as planned. Everyone’s back, we’re playing a lot better, and I really hope we come out with a win.”
Following the Week 1 loss, Webb had little confidence that a full season would get finished. Now it’s here, and his team has the opportunity to close out a storybook season.
“It’s an opportunity to go win it all. You dream of these opportunities when you’re a kid, especially growing up in Maryville,” Webb said. “This is their time. They have put up with so much throughout the season. It’s been such a fun group to coach.”
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson City High School, where roughly 1,500 fans will be allowed.