MARYVILLE, Mo. — In the midst of the season without a Week 6 opponent, Maryville scheduled a top-ranked Class 3 foe it knew it could meet a few weeks later.
On a few days notice, Maryville went to Odessa and lost 28-14, knowing it could meet down the road in the Class 3 quarterfinals. The Spoofhounds kept their end of the bargain with a 46-14 win at Richmond on Friday for a District 8 title, but the rematch will have to wait for another year.
Maryville will instead travel to Summit Christian in Lee’s Summit for a 1 p.m. quarterfinal matchup Saturday due to Odessa’s cancellation of last week’s district title game due to COVID-19.
“It’s what we work for all year,” Maryville junior lineman Blake Casteel said. “We’ve just gotta keep going.”
Summit Christian (8-3) isn’t new to this stage of the playoffs, advancing to the Class 2 quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years. The Eagles lost to either Lathrop or Lawson in each of those outings.
Senior quarterback Grayson Sprouse has thrown for 2,130 yards this season on 57% passing with 21 touchdowns — seven of them to senior Griffin Kliewer — and 11 interceptions. Sprouse also has 17 touchdowns rushing. Senior running back Lucas Eckles adds nearly 900 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
“They’re excellent at their spread scheme. They’re very well versed and experienced,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “They’ve been to the quarterfinals many years in a row now. They’ve got a big quarterback and you’re not gonna confuse him. He knows where to throw it and he puts it there on time.”
Summit Christian’s resume includes losses to two of the top Class 2 teams in Lafayette County and unbeaten Palmyra, as well as Fort Scott (Kan.), with a win over Oak Grove in the district semis.
“They’re a very good team. We’ve just gotta put in a good practice week and execution plan,” Maryville senior Matt Goodridge said. “We’ve just gotta do what we’re told, run the schemes right and we’ll come out on top.”
For Maryville, the goal remains to dominate the line of scrimmage, create running lanes for Connor Weiss, Trey Houchin and Company while forcing opponents to grind out offensive possessions.
While the end goal might have been difficult to see at the moment, the tough schedule to open the season has paid off for Maryville (9-3). The Spoofhounds began 3-3 with losses to Blair Oaks, St. Pius X and Odessa, all which ended the regular season ranked in the top four of their classes and combined for one loss.
The loss to Odessa on Oct. 2 was followed a six-game winning streak, sparked by a dominant 49-10 win against Class 4 Lincoln Prep, the subject of national hype following the game due to the moves of their 300-pound quarterback.
“I think that would be one of the best teams we played all year,” Goodridge said. “To see us blow them out like that, seeing how good we can be if we execute what we wanna do and have a good week of practice, it shows we can contend with these big teams across Missouri.”
Maryville has since scored 39-plus in five of six games without allowing more than 20 during that span.
The winner will advance to face Buffalo or Cassville at 1 p.m. next Saturday. A Maryville win would see the game take place in the Hound Pound in the Class 3 semifinals.