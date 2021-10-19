The Maryville Spoofhounds boys cross country team ran its streak of conference championships to four-straight Tuesday evening at Missouri Western State University.
Senior Jag Galapin finished first with a time of 17:44. The Spoofhounds took five of the top six, including the top three.
“To win our fourth-straight feels great, it feels awesome,” Galapin said. “I didn’t even think about it until I crossed the finish line. I thought, ‘Oh shoot, we just won our fourth-straight.’”
Galapin says him and fellow senior Cale Sterling have each taken their turn as leaders this season.
“He’s a great leader and definitely the friendly one,” Galapin said. “I think that throughout the season I have learned through experience this season and have slowly taken the leadership mantel.”
Maryville sophomore Connor Blackford finished third, five seconds behind Galapin. Sterling finished third with a time of 18:15.
The Spoofhound freshman duo of Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering finished fifth and sixth. Benton junior Cole Spackler finished seventh in the race with a time of 19:17. Teammate Elliot McCoy finished 11th with a time of 20:06.
Chillicothe finished seconds as a team with a 76 and Bishop LeBlond came in third with a score of 102. St. Pius finished fourth, Benton fifth, and Savannah finished sixth.
Ford Nelson of St. Pius finished first in the girls race with a time of 21:51. Cameron sophomore Bailey Robinson finished second with a time of 23:20.
“It felt good,” Robinson said. “It felt really good to come in as the second seed and finish second.”
Robinson said that the conference meet will help as the runners prepare for postseason runs.
“This race shows me what I need to focus on over the next week and a half,” Robinson said. “But this helps with my confidences when it comes to districts and hopefully state.”
Savannah sophomore Adycen White finished third in the three-mile race with a time of 23:51. Teammate Camila Heller finished 14th with a time of 24:51.
“I felt pretty good with the results,” White said. “The race was a little tough, but it got easier as the race went on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.