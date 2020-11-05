The Maryville boys cross country team took home third place, as well as three top-20 finishes, at the Class 3 state meet Thursday at Gans Creek in Columbia, Missouri.
Maryville finished with 139 points, trailing only Fatima (98) and Lutheran St. Charles (109) in the team category.
Senior Garrett Dumke earned five points with an eighth-place finish, crossing the finish line in 16:26.4. Senior Jag Galapin wasn't far behind, coming in 14th at 16:57.9.
Junior Cale Sterling finished in 27th for Maryville, with the team score rounded out by freshman Connor Blackford (41st) and senior Jake Walker (135th). Maryville was the only team with three of the top 16 runners from teams out of teams that advanced to state.
Chillicothe senior Hayden Simmer was the only non-Maryville runner from the area and finished in 97th.
El Dorado Springs junior Daelen Ackley took first with a time of 15:41.1, wining by one second.
The Chillicothe girls took 15th place, led by sophomore Aliyah Briner (88th) and junior Kadence Shipers (89th). Sophomore Juliann Gabrielson, sophomore Kaylynn Cranmer and freshman Emily Shipers also competed for the Hornets.
Lutheran South senior Macy Shelp won the girls race by one-tenth of a second. John Burroughs won the team title.