Now in its second week of the season, Maryville boys basketball is still playing catch-up compared to other opponents.
The Spoofhounds allowed leads over Bishop LeBlond to dwindle to one basket in the first and second halves at Grace Gymnasium on Thursday. Still, they were able to win 50-46.
“We’re six practices in for everybody, so we still got a ways to go there,” Maryville head coach Matt Stoecklein said. “Offensively, we’re still not executing very well. We had great moments of execution, but we had a lot of poor moments of decision making that led to some turnovers.”
Maryville (3-0, 1-0 MEC) led the Golden Eagles by eight points midway through the first half. Three beyond-the-arc baskets from senior Trey Houchin and seven points from sophomore Caden Stoecklein led the way for the Spoofhounds.
An 8-0 run by LeBlond (5-2, 0-1 MEC) broke the led them to tying the game 18-18, secured by a three-pointer from junior Chris Guldan. Maryville led 22-19 at halftime.
The Spoofhounds rebuilt their lead to 13 points at the start of the second half.
“Overall, with the exception of a stretch to start the game for about three or four minutes and to start the third quarter for about three or four minutes, I though we played very well,” LeBlond head coach Mitch Girres said. “We got to find a way to get going early, and continue that throughout the rest of the game.
Trailing 34-21 with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter, the Eagles began to reestablish momentum.
An 8-0 run, half from Guldan, narrowed Maryville’s lead to 34-29 ahead of the final seven minutes. By the four minute mark, the game was tied 40-40.
“We responded well,” Girres said. “Our kids played hard I thought. We just made some mistakes at crucial times in the games. Those things are going to happen, we’re just going to have to learn and grow from it.
Maryville sophomore Keaton Stone retook the lead moments later, allowing his team to control its own destiny.
Two free throws from Caden Stoecklein gave his team the lead to five ahead of the final 11.8 seconds, leaving minimal time for LeBlond to respond. He sunk two more in response to a three from sophomore Landon Gardner, closing the game.
“His goal this year is, last year he shot over 80% he wants to shoot over in the 80% again," Matt Stoecklein said of his son. "He did miss two earlier, but I think he closed the game 6-for-6. I think that was huge. If you don’t make those free throws and they’re making those shots, we walk home and we’re 0-1 in conference."
Maryville returns to St. Joe on Friday for a meeting with Benton (3-3). LeBlond travels to Falls City, Nebraska, on Saturday.