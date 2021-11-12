MARYVILLE, Mo. — There was a lot hanging in the balance when the Maryville and Macon football teams met for the first time ever in the Class 2 District 7 title game Friday night at the Hound Pound.
The top-seeded Spoofhounds were trying to win their ninth district title in the last 10 seasons — the lone hiccup being a 29-28 loss to Lathrop in the district championship to end the 2019 season.
The third-seeded Tigers were in search of the program’s first ever title, trying to pull off a second upset in as many weeks after taking down second-seeded Palmyra in the district semifinals.
But Macon’s search will wait at least another season, as Maryville took a 33-6 win.
“Just knowing coming into this game that it was just our last time playing under these lights on this field — next Saturday will be in the daylight — so just coming out here and dominating the way we did is just a special feeling,” Maryville senior quarterback Connor Drake said.
It didn’t take long for Drake to know his farewell tour was going to live to see another week.
On the third play of the game, a third-and-5 from Maryville’s 30, Drake turned to his left and pitched the ball to Tyler Siemer. The senior running back slipped through a tackle, stiff-armed his way out of another and took off down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown to give Maryville a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes and 40 second left in the first quarter.
“You gotta stay patient, wait for your holes to open up — our offensive line and backs did great blocking,” Siemer said. “Once you see it, you just go. That’s it.”
Drake was exactly right, too. Macon (7-5) never did bounce back. The Tigers tried, using a 1-yard rush from quarterback MyKel Linear a few minutes after Siemer’s run to make it 7-6, Maryville.
And the Tigers didn’t know it at the time, but that score was their first and last touchdown of the game, and the Spoofhounds (7-4) stumped an offense that entered the contest averaging more than 30 points per game.
“It was a game of adjustments,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “The kids really stepped up to the challenge. I thought we did a good job of not giving up chunk yardage, and whether you can thank the cold, the wind, the weather, limiting them in the passing game helped us focus on their run game.”
Drake responded with a quarterback-keeper of his own in response to Macon’s lone strike of the evening, and it paved the way for three more scores from the Spoofhounds: a 38-yard rush from junior running back Cooper Loe, a 7-yard connection from Drake to wideout Cameron Jenkins and a 4-yard carry from senior Drew Spire that put the dagger in a game that was already over.
All of those things — the dominant defense and the punishing offense — lead the Spoofhounds to a Week 13 matchup with Richmond, a team that claimed a 70-14 win for the Class 2 District 8 title, and a team that Maryville beat 46-14 last season for a district title.
And in the moments after the 27-point win, Webb wasn’t too caught up in the fact that his team had just won back-to-back district titles. He’s ready for the opportunity to check another box off of the program’s proverbial to-do list for this fall.
“You don’t wanna take them for granted. … You need to cherish these wins ,” Webb said. “We’ll flush it and move on. We know how good Richmond is, and we’re fortunate enough to have them at home next Saturday.”
