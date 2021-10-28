GOWER, Mo. — Bishop LeBlond made short work of East Buchanan in the Class 2 State Sectionals on Thursday, winning 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
The playoff atmosphere was new to many of the players on the court, and Golden Eagles coach Kimberly Huss was happy to see her team up their game to match the high stakes and raucous crowd.
“We talked about how it would be really loud, it’s hard to coach when they can’t hear you. So you have to rely on them to coach each other on the floor,” she said. “I think it was Sadie (Ward) who said she just loved playing in this environment, but we haven’t played in an environment with this many fans for two years.”
Leblond (25-9-1) set the tone early on, taking a 10-6 lead before the first timeout and putting East Buchanan (21-10-2) in a tough spot trailing 20-13 late. An emphatic spike from senior Kianna Herrera gave them their first set victory, winning 25-17.
Herrera and the outside hitters continued to put on a show in their 25-19 victory in the second set. Also crucial to the team’s winning effort was how they were able to neutralize the outside attack of a dangerous Bulldogs front.
Huss spoke on the defensive performance of sophomore middle hitter Maddie Sego.
“I think Madi’s really young,” she said. “So any time she can come out and have a great game on a big stage like this it really sets the table for her moving forward to be more confident moving forward.”
Sego touched on what she was seeing on the floor.
“The middle was really wide open so I kept blocking towards that, and the corners were wide open on hits,” Sego said. “The energy in the room, and the way my teammates were setting up the block, it really helped both me and my teammates.”
The third set began competitively, tied at 8-8 and remained a back-and-forth game until a pair of blocks from Sego helped to propel the Eagles to a 9-13 lead. From there, LeBlond went on a run and eventually took a 22-15 lead. A pair of Sego blocks set the stage for match point, which unceremoniously ended on a violation from the Bulldogs.
East Buchanan coach Ryan Horn explained what makes the Eagles such a tough matchup.
“They’re fast, and we struggle to get out and get that block up. Even when we got touches, we couldn’t get it back over,” he said. “They have three or four really strong hitters, and we’re not the best blocking team anyway. They play well together, they know where to be. They’re well coached.”
Though this year’s squad may be new to this level of postseason success, they certainly aren’t unfamiliar with their quarterfinals opponent. In their last game of the regular season, the Eagles played Lawson and suffered a sweep at the hands of the Cardinals.
Junior Sadie Ward thinks they might be underestimated going into the quarterfinal this Saturday.
“We’re pretty confident. We’re playing Lawson and we lost to them so I think that could give us an advantage,” she said. “Maybe they’ll think it will be a breeze. So I hope we can play well and give them some competition.”
