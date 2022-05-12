The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles jumped on the Savannah Savages early with back-to-back goals from senior Emily Welter in the 12th minute.
The Savages responded with two goals in the second half to cut the lead to one, but LeBlond held on to win the regular season finale 3-2.
"I'm really happy we got out to the start we did because having those goals is advantage against a team like this where if we have small mess ups, they can lead to big problems like they did in the second half," LeBlond's Tatum Studer said. "Thankfully, we got up 3-0 in the first half and that kept us going for the rest of the game."
Welter put Savannah in a hole in the match's 12th minute with back-to-back goals.
"I was really excited because we had some really good balls go through and my teammates were making good passes that I was able to finish," Welter said. "I was just excited to get off to a good start because last time we played them it wasn't as quick and everyone was more relaxed when we got that lead."
The Eagles had multiple more opportunities in the match's first 20 minutes, but a save and a miss wide left kept the lead at two. Studer then extended the lead to three with a goal in the 29th minute, helping send LeBlond into halftime with a comfortable lead.
The Savages took control in a second half that saw them outscore and outshoot the Eagles. Savannah's first goal came on a penalty kick in the 48th minute off the foot of Corrine Stewart.
Stewart cut the lead to one in the 73rd minute with a goal in the right corner of the net. Stewart's shot at a hat trick and tied match went wide left in the 75th minute.
"Our defense was pretty solid most of the game, but I think over the last 20 minutes we were maybe a little too relaxed," Welter said.
The loss dropped Savannah to 10-10 in the regular season, their second double digit win total in three years. The Savages will face the Benton Cardinals Monday evening at 6:45 in the opening round of districts.
LeBlond's regular season ended with an 11-6 record. The Eagles will face Guadalupe Centers Charter on Tuesday afternoon at four in their opening round district match.
"We had a strong regular season and the teams we lost to are definitely really good," Studer said. "Going into postseason, we can use this game as momentum. I'm just excited to go win some district games."
