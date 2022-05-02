The Midland Empire Conference has run through the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles over the past decade, and that was no different Monday in the MEC Tournament at the Country Club Golf Course.
The Eagles finished with the top-four finishers, securing the school’s fourth-straight title and fifth in six years.
“It means a lot and gives us a lot of confidence going into our next tournament and going into districts,” LeBlond’s Pat Johnston said.
Pat Johnston finished second in the tournament with a score of 74. The sophomore shot a 36 on the front nine and a 38 on the back.
“It felt good to play some somewhat decent golf, especially in conditions like this,” Pat Johnston said.
The rain forecasted the night before held off for most of the day, but a cold breeze and drizzle made for a tougher home stretch in the tournament.
The conditions seemed to have little effect on LeBlond junior Sam Schoeberl. He won the tournament with a score of 68 after shooting a 33 on the front nine and a 35 on the back.
“It was super special to be able to shoot my career-low,” Schoeberl said. “I feel like I have been working toward this for a long time and it finally came out when it really mattered today.”
Davis Jungbluth finished third by shooting a 75. Tim Johnston was the fourth of the top four LeBlond golfers, shooting a 76.
Maryville’s Jacob Scott finished fifth in the tournament with an 82. Lafayette golfers Jackson Compton and Sam Ryan finished tied for sixth with the two golfers shooting an 83.
”Overall, I’d say that I would like our scores to be lower, but we obviously can’t compare ourselves to them (LeBlond),” Lafayette coach Mark Korell said. “They’re probably going to be state champions again. But I think overall, I’m pleased with our scores.”
For Korell and the Irish, the goal of this season is to finish the season in the state tournament. A feat that Korell says hasn’t happened in a few decades.
”I’m looking forward to next week because I believe the boys know what is at stake,” Korell said. “I don’t believe that Lafayette has qualified a team for state in quite a while. I believe I was a part of that team and that was in 1992. This my last year as coach and we’ve got some seniors on the team that want to go out on top, I want to go out on top. We want to make it down there and that is our goal.”
Trevin Cunningham of Maryville finished eighth in the tournament with a score 86. James Mathew of Chillicothe finished ninth and Ethan Scott of Maryville finished 10th.
Maryville finished second in the tournament with a team score of 350. Lafayette came in third with a score of 357.
