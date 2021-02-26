LAWSON, Mo. — After winning the Class 2 Girls Basketball State Championship last year, East Buchanan didn’t get the storybook ending it had hoped for, as Lawson defeated the KCI rival Bulldogs 40-35 in the Class 3 District 15 Championship Game on Friday.
Both teams relied on the 3-pointer early as the Cardinals and Bulldogs both knocked down three treys each in the first half, and East Buchanan held onto a 17-15 lead at the break.
East Buchanan was in control most of the opening half, but after a layup from Hilarry Elifits with 1:10 remaining in the second quarter, the Bulldogs didn’t score another field goal until a Lilly Schilling 3-pointer with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
“I thought we played with a lot of intensity to take advantage of certain things early,” East Buchanan Coach Cori Elms said. “We have to credit them, they did a nice job with making adjustments.”
The Cardinals took advantage of the Bulldogs' cold offensive streak as Lawson went on a 7-2 run over that stretch and never trailed in the second half. Lawson also took care of business on the offensive glass, ending with 11 offensive rebounds while the Bulldogs left a lot of points off the board as they only converted on five of their 15 attempts from the charity stripe.
“When you do those things well, when you knock down free throws and crash the boards, good things are going to happen. We talk a lot about creating your own luck and those are two ways that you do that, and we didn’t tonight,” Elms said.
Lawson took a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs didn’t go away without a fight. East Buchanan locked up defensively and narrowed the deficit to 35-34 with one minutes remaining, but the Cardinals still pulled out the victory.
“Everyone knew that it was going to be a battle, so I’m really happy we were able to come out on top,” Lawson coach Lisa Glenn said. “I’m just feeling really blessed that we are here playing in spite of COVID, so I am super proud of these girls to get the job done.”
While the Bulldogs' season has come to an end, they finished in a positive stride after a shaky 4-8 start to the season. East Buchanan entered the district championship with 10 wins in its last 11 contests.
Schilling lead the Bulldogs offensively with 12 points and connected on three shots from behind the arc, followed by Erin McPike with 10 points. Kinley Wilkens scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the second half as Lawson is set to take on the winner of District 16 in the Class 3 State Sectionals at 6 p.m. March 3.