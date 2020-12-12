LAWSON, Mo. – The Lathrop girls basketball team entered the KCI Conference Tournament as the No. 8 seed and left with the second-place plaque after falling in a late barn burner to Lawson 46-42 on Saturday afternoon at Lawson High School.
The Mules (4-2) felt like they were deserving of a higher seed and set the tone of the tournament early when they defeated the reigning Class 2 Champion East Buchanan by 29 points on opening night. Lathrop continued its impressive start to the season by defeating North Platte 55-44 on Dec. 10 to return to the KCI Tournament Championship for the first time since 2016.
“It felt good, but we wanted to make sure to show that it wasn’t a fluke,” Lathrop coach Cassy Nicolay said. “We wanted to show people what we were capable of and used that as inspiration all week, but we are definitely not an eight seed and I think we showed that.”
In a slow first half full of turnovers, missed layups and fouls, Lawson took a 21-11 lead heading into the locker room. After the Cardinals scored the first five points of the second half, the Mules answered with 11 consecutive points and ended the period on a 14-3 run consisting of transition layups and free throws to cut the deficit to 31-25.
“They flipped the switch in the second half and played the way that we can play. We want to score in transition, we have strong and quick girls, and I’m proud of how they played tonight,” Nicolay said.
With both teams in the double bonus, the fourth quarter had 29 total free-throw attempts and the Mules took advantage of their trips to the charity stripe to make a late surge. With a minute remaining, the Cardinals led 42-35, but free throws and floaters from Keylie Beane and Josie Wright made it 44-42 with 6.5 seconds remaining.
“I told them in a late timeout that this team is not going to go away,” Lawson coach Lisa Glenn said. “Good teams prevail and withstand the storm despite mistakes and how you respond is important, and I think our girls did that well tonight.”
The Cardinals struggled to take advantage of all of their trips to the free-throw line, but Ellie Smith knocked down a pair in the final seconds when it mattered to secure a 4-point victory for Lawson. Kaitlyn Morgan and Wright both had nine points for the Mules, while Maycee Nichols and Arissa Jackson both ended with seven points.