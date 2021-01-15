CAMERON, Mo. — Cameron High School girls basketball has been on a tear with only one loss this year. That’s in part due to the Dragons’ only senior on the squad, Laini Joseph, making a big impact.
“I feel like she really gives everybody confidence on the court,” Cameron junior Olivia Moore said. “She's always there to support everyone, and just watching her plays just makes us want to do better, too.”
Joseph transferred in her junior year, and Cameron head coach Matt Wenck said she immediately impressed.
“She moved here from Indiana her junior year, and we were obviously blessed to get a transfer student like that,” Wenck said. “But from her junior year to her senior year, I think all the numbers have improved, and she's making her team better, her teammates better.”
For four consecutive seasons, the Dragons couldn't manage to rise above the .500 mark. Then last season, the Dragons went 16-10, with Joseph earning all-state honors in her first year with the team.
“We’ve definitely improved because we've scored like a bunch and the year before she came, our record was the complete opposite,” Cameron junior Avery McVicker said. “Then once she came, it was like, ‘Oh, we can all improve off of her and what she does.’”
Through 1- games this season, Joseph averages 21 points per game, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
Joseph expressed her success on the hardwood is a joint effort.
“Definitely my teammates, I mean, they do a lot for me, like, if I'm being double teamed, they're always open, they're always there. They knock down all the shots that we need to knock down to win the game, so probably definitely my teammates. They helped me out the most,” Joseph said.
Officially signing to Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball last fall, Joseph fulfilled a dream to compete at the collegiate level.
“That's been my goal since I was like in fifth grade. So I think it was really like a why not situation for Northwest, like there's no bad attribute about their college for me not to go there,” Joseph said. “I think it will be really exciting for me.”
The Dragons take on St. Michael in the Bill Burns Classic championship on Saturday, and Wenck maintained the excitement around the team’s improvement this year alongside Joseph helps boost its progress.
“It’s fun to watch and she's fun to watch. She does a good job of getting her teammates involved and she's got a lot of girls around her that can play,” Wenck said. “We’ve got some girls filling in their roles really well right now and hopefully that continues.”
As her final season with the squad dwindles down, Joseph wants to not only win a district championship, but also leave a lasting impact on the program.
“I hope that I just like inspire the girls behind us like to work harder and like put in the work outside of practice so that when I leave that they can still be as good as they are when I was here,” Joseph said.