The Lafayette Fighting Irish were in search of something to change their fortunes, and a seven-run inning Monday night against the undefeated East Buchanan Bulldogs may be the spark the Irish were looking for.
After being no-hit by Bulldogs senior starter Conner Musser through four innings, Lafayette used a seven-run fifth inning to defeat East Buchanan 7-2 at Phil Welch Stadium.
"I got the guys together and we changed our approach," Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. "It doesn't always work that you say something and get results, but we've been doing this all year. It's been a big area of need for us — finding out what our plan of attack is. Our approach has to change and that's what we did and we started spraying some balls."
It was the East Buchanan approach in the first inning that put Lafayette in an early hole. Cru Conaway, Mason Brown, and Musser combined for three-straight singles in the top of the first.
Musser drove in the first run with his single, scoring Conaway. Bronco Whitt drove in the second run of the inning on a ground out to the shortstop.
Lafayette starter Davin Guess worked out of the jam with help from his defense. Musser's pinch runner was thrown out trying to steal second base, then Guess forced a ground out to second base to end the inning with just two runs coming across the plate.
Musser dominated during his time on the mound. The Bulldogs senior struck out nine batters in four innings, allowed one run on one hit in four innings of work.
"Tip your hat to Musser, he threw really well," Jansen said. "He's got a good arm, good feel, good approach, and good stuff."
The game took a turn on a double to right field from Lafayette third baseman Kobe Jones. After Jones' leadoff double, Musser moved to third base and handed the ball off to Gage Busby.
"It felt good after not being that hot at the plate this past weekend," Jones said. "I sparked it off for us with that hit and getting that pitcher out of the game."
Brendon Bushong then reached on a sacrifice bunt that ended with him at first after an error on the throw over. Busby then walked Garrett Duncan to load the base.
Issac McQuiston tied the game at two with an RBI single. Alex McKinnon took the baton next, giving the Irish the lead with his own RBI single.
Guess and Page each added an RBI and McKinnon drove in the final two runs of the inning with a single. For Lafayette, it was just the third time this season in which they scored more than six runs.
"I think this could be a spark to our season," Jones said. "We can think about this leading up to our next game and the game after that."
The Irish will have a day off before returning to Phil Welch to face the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles on Thursday. The Bulldogs will face another tough test as they return to St. Joseph on Tuesday to take on St. Joseph Christian. East Buchanan will play their final game of the week on Thursday against state-ranked Lawson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.