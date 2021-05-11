The Lafayette baseball team defeated Savannah 2-0 in its regular season finale Tuesday at Hyde Park.
The win comes one day after the Irish fell to St. Pius X Monday night, a win which gave the Warriors the MEC title.
“It was good for us, we needed that,” Lafayette head coach Matt Jansen said. “Working on some things leading into the postseason was good for us.”
It was a low-scoring affair, but Lafayette did not waste much time getting on the board. A sacrifice fly from senior Brayden Luikart allowed fellow senior Dayne Koch to tag up and get the Irish on the board in the first.
The Irish added on to their lead in the fourth when junior Kobe Jones hit a hard grounder back up the middle, which allowed senior Jayden Little to come in and score, making it 2-0.
Luikart said Coach Jansen has preached execution in small-ball situations all year, and they were able to get it done Tuesday.
“That’s how we like to play,” Luikart said. “Going into postseason, as we get more and more (at-bats) and we work on that, I feel it’ll fall in place.”
The score remained there through the final out, but not without Savannah trying to push runs across. The Savages stranded runners on base in five of the seven innings, including in the final frame.
Junior Cade King started on the bump for the Irish, going 4.2 innings before being relieved by freshman Levi Scheerer for the next 1.1 innings. Little came in to shut the door on the Savages in the seventh.
With a senior-laden roster, the Irish head into their final postseason with the current core group.
“We have a talented senior class, we’re a hungry senior class,” Luikart said. “We didn’t get our junior season, so we’re kind of riding that and using that as momentum.”
The Irish and Savages now look ahead to the Class 4 District 16 tournament. Lafayette owns the No. 1 seed, while Savannah occupies No. 2.
With a possibility of the teams meeting again next week, Jansen said the Irish will take it one game at a time, with the goal of a state championship at the back of their minds.
“Our ultimate goal is to get down there to Columbia, Jefferson City, wherever it is, and finish this thing,” Jansen said. “We’re not looking past anybody, it’s one team at a time, one pitch at a time.”
The Class 4 District 16 tournament begins Friday night.
