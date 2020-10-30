SAVANNAH, Mo. — After losing their matchup against Savannah earlier in the season by a late field goal, Lafayette fittingly beat the Savages 21-20 in the Class 4 District 8 quarterfinals with help of a missed extra point on Friday at Savannah High School to extend their season in to the district semis.
It was a refreshing victory for the Fighting Irish, who were no strangers to playing in close games this season but didn’t have much experience winning them, with four of their five losses this season coming by less than three points.
“We like close games, so we were due to have one go our way for a change. The boys played their hearts out and I’m very proud of them,” Lafayette (4-5) coach Eric McDowell said. “We’ve talked all week long about all the hard times we’ve had this season and how they were gonna pay off and we truly believed that. The boys showed tonight that they believe that. But the craziness of the 2020 season, as it is for so many teams, paid off at the end of the game.”
The No. 5-seeded Irish started the game off in style as junior quarterback Jaron Saunders broke free on a scramble for a 40-yard gain on the first possession of the game to get Lafayette into the Savannah (4-4) red zone before connecting with senior wide receiver Derrick May for the first score of the game on the following play.
May was the star of the show for the Irish, scoring all three Lafayette touchdowns in the game.
“I just did whatever I could to help the team win,” May said. “If three touchdowns is that, that’s that. I did what I could and we came out with the ‘W’.”
Saunders didn’t have any doubt that it was going to be a good day for May.
“I told him he was gonna have a big game. I knew they had some key players out and he was going to have a mismatch all night. He just needed to do his thing, and he did it,” he said. “We knew someone had to make a play. We talked in the locker room before the game that we needed six to eight big plays and we did that, and that’s all we needed.”
The two teams traded scores throughout the first half. Savages senior Evan Yount broke free for a 19-yard run off of right tackle at the end of the opening quarter, but No. 4 seed Savannah missed the kick conversion, setting the stage for them to trail 14-12 at the half instead of a tie game.
Savannah routinely chewed up yardage between the hashes throughout the second half but desperately struggled to convert drives into points once they crossed into their opponent’s red zone.
Savannah coach Kevin Kopecky doesn’t intend to make any excuses about missed conversions after their litany of red zone flops.
“We had a lot of chances in the second half, we had great field position and probably could have came away with three more touchdowns and we came away with nothing,” he said. “Definitely left some points on the field. It’s disappointing on the offensive end, on the defense at the end you hope you make the stop but we couldn’t make the play.”
The Savages seemed to get the break they finally needed at the start of the fourth quarter, as Yount recovered a blocked punt on the Irish 10-yard line and ran it in on the follow play to take a six-point lead.
But the Savages defense finally relented, as they gave up a fourth-and-6 that would have effectively ended the game and allowed Saunders to connect with May for a 20-yard score that gave the Irish a one-point lead with just over two minutes left. The Savages went three-and-out the next drive, allowing Lafayette to run down the clock for the victory.
Lafayette will travel to face the district's No 1 seed, 7-2 Smithville, next week.
After Friday, May has learned to have faith in the team.
“We’ve got a tough opponent next week and we might have to do the same thing. I have trust in my boys that we can do it again.”