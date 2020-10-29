As October comes to an end, playoff football arrives and Lafayette High School head football coach Eric McDowell said he looks back over the last few months wondering how his Fighting Irish got to this point.
“We had our doubts at times, no doubt about that,” McDowell said. “Once we had to miss a game, we didn’t know what was going to happen after that.”
In a season where everyone was affected by the constant threat of COVID-19, Lafayette was one of the teams hit hardest in the area. Another was the Irish’s district quarterfinal opponent, Savannah.
“Our seniors have been through a lot this year. Not just the seniors on the football field, but all the seniors in our building,” Savannah head coach Kevin Kopecky said. “There’s been a lot going on in the world, as we all know.”
Football has been an escape for players, coaches and fans for nearly three months, and each practice, game and snap has led to the playoffs.
The Class 4 District 8 quarterfinal pits two familiar schools against each other in Savannah and Lafayette. The two faced off back in September when a 37-yard field goal by Savannah senior Jayden Arn was the difference as the Savages took a 23-21 victory.
“We’ve got a team that we’ve been wanting to play again, so we’re very hungry,” Lafayette senior Derrick May said. “We’re just going to do what we can.”
“We know the guys and the personnel and what they run,” Savannah senior Brett Hurst said. “It’s just given us a little bit more confidence about what they do.”
Both coaches echoed the same sentiment. With familiarity comes a mutual respect between the two sides.
“It’s tough to beat a good team twice, and they’re a really good football team,” Kopecky said. “When that game was over, I remember it like it was yesterday, I was really impressed with their football team, top to bottom.”
“They're a very good football team, as they've shown,” McDowell said. “They can play with anybody, so we expect a lot of the same.”
Each team has suffered slight hiccups down the stretch of the regular season. Lafayette comes into Friday’s game riding three straight losses, with its last win coming Oct. 2 against Chillicothe.
“We really want to get this win and move on to Smithville,” Lafayette senior Fabian Hudson said. “It would really mean a lot to us because it’s been a couple years since we’ve moved on past round one.”
“We’re looking at the lot of mistakes we’ve made and the hard times we’ve had for a myriad of reasons as things that are going to help us be successful,” McDowell said. “If we learn from them, I think they can.”
Savannah, on the other hand, had won four in a row after coming off its two-week quarantine period, but fell in the Highway 71 Rivalry game against Maryville. The Savages still had a shot at a share of the MEC title, though, but they were beat by undefeated St. Pius X, 41-6, the last week of the regular season.
“It’s never good to come off a loss,” Savannah senior Evan Yount said, “so we’ve focused up and really gotten back on track, and we’re going to show it.”
“I think it’s a whole new season,” Kopecky said. “We’ve got to do a better job than what we’ve done the last two weeks, and hopefully that’s motivation enough.”
Confidence is high in each of the two teams, and both say they have what it takes to get the win and move on in the playoffs.
“We have athletes. We have people everywhere, all over the field,” May said. “I believe in my guys. They’re going to come out and do what they can do, and I think we’ll come out with a W.”
The district quarterfinal matchup will kick off Friday night at 7 in Savannah.