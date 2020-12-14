FAUCETT, Mo — In the final three and a half minutes of Monday’s meeting between Lafayette and Mid-Buchanan girls basketball, the Fighting Irish overcame an 11-point deficit.
The separation disappeared within a matter of moments with the help of three-point shots by sophomore Harlea Tarr along with layups from sophomore Jazlyn King and freshman Talicia Byrd. The Fighting Irish won 46-42.
“We’re a young team so it’s kind of been, we’ve been searching a little bit these first few games, just searching what our identity is,” Lafayette head coach Brad Spinner said. “I think we learned a little bit about ourselves tonight, that when you’re down and it looks like things are pretty bad, if you keep balance sometimes good things happen.”
Heading into the final frame, the Irish had not led since the four minute mark of the second quarter.
Lafayette (3-2) had built up a 13-6 lead that dwindled to 21-18 following a three-point shot from Dragons (3-2) senior Kacie Livengood.
Other than the occasional tie, Mid-Buchanan remained on top of the scoreboard through the bulk of the game’s remainder.
With under four minutes remaining, that changed when Tarr hit a trio of three-point attempts.
“We rushed a lot of things we shouldn’t have,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Rod Elms said. “We tried to get in our sets with the press break. We weren’t even getting that set up. But you know what, the way I see this is it’s got to be a learning experience for our kids… Hopefully we learn down the line how to handle that kind of pressure.”
In the final minute, King tied the game up while Byrd retook the lead for the Irish. Byrd put the final cap on the win with two free throws.
“All of the credit goes to those girls for battling, fighting,” Spinner said. “They could’ve easily thrown in the towel down 11. It was like three and a half minutes left. I’m really proud of them, really proud of some young players.”
The victory gives Lafayette it’s earliest third win of the season since 2017. Their 3-2 record is the best since Spinner took helm of the Irish in 2018.
The Irish will look to continue their good start against Hamilton on Tuesday night, their final game until MEC play opens following the New Year.
Lafayette boys 57, Mid-Buchanan 48
Though Lafayette didn’t win the game in a fashion head coach Kevin Bristol would’ve hoped for, it was able to top Mid-Buchanan 57-48.
The Irish trailed through the majority of the first quarter, ending the frame down 14-9.
“We just came off flat, we just came off flat,” Bristol said. “In the last couple of games we’ve fame off flat and we just need to learn how to start the games better.
Lafayette was able to take the lead in the second with the help of a layup by senior Zach Langley. The Dragons did not lead from that point, but did bring the score within five briefly in the fourth quarter.
Their efforts were not enough to upset their Class 5 opponent.
“We whittled it down to about a three-point game in the fourth, gave up an offensive rebound, missed a layup,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Bryce Kember said. “Those things come back to haunt you. We kind of talked about that after the game, we were right there with them.”
Monday concludes the 2020 portion of the season for the Irish boys.
Both Mid-Buchanan teams will close the year hosting Stanberry on Thursday, followed by a trip to West Platte on Friday.