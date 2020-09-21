Two St. Joseph schools will not take the field this Friday due to contact tracing amid COVID-19 cases within the school district.
According to school officials, neither Lafayette nor Benton football teams will play in Week 5 games on Friday due to low numbers following contact tracing.
Lafayette was set to host Central on Friday, while Benton was scheduled to host Savannah. Lafayette and Benton also played each other Sept. 11.
Due to their opponents canceling games, Savannah (1-1) and Central (1-3) will now face one another Friday in Savannah. The Savages had two games wiped out earlier this season due to a forced quarantine of their own.
The news came before Benton principal Beery Johnson announced Monday night the high school would move to remote learning from Tuesday through Oct. 5 due to multiple positive cases among staff members and a significant number of students and staffers having to quarantine.
A district official told News-Press NOW that while decisions hadn’t been made as of Monday evening but insisted “if they are not in school, it is likely we won’t be participating in sports during that time.”
According to an email received by Maryville High School parents, Benton has also canceled its game on Oct. 5. Lafayette officials told News-Press NOW that the Irish are on track to be able to play that night against Chillicothe with more than 15 players able to continue practicing in some fashion this week.
MSHSAA releases 2020 classifications
As the football season passes the halfway point this fall, the sport was included in MSHSAA’s initial release of fall classifications and districts Monday.
The most notable changes in the area see Maryville and Savannah each bumping up a class.
Maryville fell in the Class 2 District 8 championship last season and will return to Class 3 District 8. The seven-team district also includes Richmond, a likely favorite to meet the Spoofhounds in a championship game, as well as Benton, Cameron and Chillicothe.
Savannah moves up from that district into Class 4 District 8 after a trip to the state quarterfinal round. The Savages will battle with Lafayette, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Smithville and Winnetonka to make a similar run happen this year.
In Class 5, Central’s District 8 grouping increased by two teams to seven with the addition of Fort Osage and Class 4 runner-up Platte County. Class 4 power Webb City also moved up to Class 5, among the most notable changes for this year.