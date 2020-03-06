KEARNEY, Mo. — Kolten Griffin couldn’t have been more excited to hold the Class 4 District 16 Championship trophy at the TDR Auto Plaza Fieldhouse.
At eye's site, the senior stopped what he was doing to take the trophy from a tournament official. It signified a 57-38 win over Kearney in the district championship, and Lafayette’s fifth-straight title.
“You know, that’s our goal at the beginning of the year. We always set out to win a district championship,” Griffin said. “When I was able to grab that trophy, it felt amazing.”
Griffin was one of three key components to the Fighting Irish offense. He had 14 points, two fewer than leading Lafayette scorer TJ Alexander. Junior Zach Langley was second in line with 15 points
Langley led the Irish from the 3-point range, sinking three deep shots. Lafayette (18-9) finished the game with five in total.
“We knew this was a game that we couldn’t just settle and let the game come to us, we had to take the game to them,” Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said. “We knew we had to take the game to them and be very good on defense, because they have a very special player in their locker room.”
The Irish jumped out to a 16-10 lead by the end for the first quarter. Kearney’s Brennan Watkins scored eight in the frame.
The leading Bulldogs scorer was limited to 17 points in the game, sinking just one shot from the field after the first frame.
“He’s so efficient,” Bristol said. “What we saw on film is he wears his defenders down. We tried to play our guys in three, four minute intervals to guard him and just keep switching it out to give different looks. Our top defenders all guard differently. We just had to keep giving him a different look and give him for everything he got.”
Lafayette led 31-18 at halftime, and had its lead sink to 10 points in the second half.
Bristol said his team had a focus of protecting through the game’s remainder.
“We have to play defense long enough to limit that run,” Bristol said. “And that’s what you saw tonight.”
The district championship is the Irishs’ fifth-consecutive title, the second under the direction of Bristol.
Lafayette’s focus has been towards protecting the culture that began with longtime coach Chris Neff, who is now the coach at Staley. The first two of the championship streak were with Neff’s leadership, while the third was under Ryan Nichols.
‘It feels good to carry on tradition,” Bristol said. “That’s one thing in the North Side. When you see a North Side Team, you’re going to expect defense, you’re going to see buy in, you’re going to see the fame. You’re going to see all that on the court. That’s what we do.”
The Irish move on to play Lincoln College Prep (16-10) in sectionals at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty North High School.
Lafayette has not won a game past districts in the last three seasons. Griffin is focussed on helping that change.
“The mindset starts now,” Griffin said. “You got to be locked in day in and day out. Every practice we work to get better. We look forward to just keep going on this run.”