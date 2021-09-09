FAUCETT, Mo. — When Daniel Kountz walked into Mid-Buchanan’s gymnasium Thursday afternoon, he had no idea he was about to receive the state's highest honor in sports.
“I was just shocked,” Mid-Buchanan head boys wrestling coach Daniel Kountz said.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) in conjunction with the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) awarded Kountz the 2020-2021 Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year award.
Deciding to surprise Kountz, Mid-Buchanan gathered for an all-school assembly to celebrate the achievement.
“The school did a wonderful job keeping this a secret. Then I saw Mr. (Greg) Stahl coming through there, then I saw a lot of my family,” Kountz said. “I got emotional right away having everybody come together.”
Kountz guided the Dragons to a state championship in March. It marked the team's first state title, and the first state championship for any boys sport in Mid-Buchanan history.
Mid-Buchanan sent 12 wrestlers to the state championships in Independence, Missouri, and nine of them came out with a medal.
“I almost call it the season that never happened with COVID and everything and it just came together so nicely,” Kountz said. “It was just a wonderful group and I’ll never forget as long as I live the wrestlers, the coaches, the families and everybody involved.”
A 2000 Mid-Buchanan graduate, Kountz has been at the helm of boys wrestling for 17 years.
“I’m from Mid-Buchanan so I have a lot of pride in being here with a lot of our staff and our kids and our community and past wrestlers, alumni — it just makes me proud for everything and all of our families,” Kountz said.
Even with the all of the success that resulted from the Dragons’ historic season, Kountz never imagined receiving his own plaque.
“It was not even close to my radar,” Kountz said. “We try to do things right and treat people right and our kids right and it goes back to that. Just trying to win and still win in a respectful way.”
As the Dragons look to defend their state championship once the season begins in December, Kountz wants to continue setting an example for his student-athletes.
“I hope they understand that wrestling is a hard sport, and when you work hard and do things right, you get rewarded later and that’s what I hope they see out of this and get out of this later in life,” Kountz said.
