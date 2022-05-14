The Class 1 and Class 2 track meet Saturday at West Platte High School brought the state's best athletes together for a chance at advancing to the state track meet.
While the East Buchanan Bulldogs failed to finish near the top of the men's and women's standings, the day began with first-place finishes from Emma and Trevor Klein.
Sophomore Trevor Klein began the day with a school record in the triple jump. Klein's jump of 13.47 meters was just ahead of Mid-Buchanan's Blake Hunter's second place jump of 13.29.
"I was hoping coming in for a 12.8, but everyone just started jumping far in a really stacked competition," Trevor Klein said. "Everyone was setting PR, my adrenaline started rushing and I don't know how I jumped it, but I did."
Before Trevor Klein could talk about his performance in Saturday's meet, he first credited his sister for being there to support him.
"It was great with Emma next to me, talking to me and telling me what to do," Trevor Klein said. "She's my biggest supporter and I couldn't do it without her. I've been watching her since I was in seventh grade in the triple jump and she's taught me everything."
Emma Klein finished the day with first-place finishes in both the triple jump and the long jump. Emma Klein said she received advice from her younger brother before finishing as the only girl to jump over 11 meters in the triple jump.
"He said, Just do what I did,'" Emma Klein said with a laugh. "Just go out there and jump as far as you can."
After dominating in the triple jump, Emma Klein's first-place finish in the long jump came down to just .05 meters. The East Buchanan senior jumped 5.25 meters, just ahead of Butler's Taitlyn Madison's 5.20 meter jump.
"I just came in here and wanted to jump better than I did in the last meet," Emma Klein said. "I came in here and did about 20 centimeters better, so it was pretty good — it was pretty fun.
"I put it all out there and did the best I could today. I just like competing in general," she said before adding state qualifying times in the 200 and 4x100.
East Buchanan's Hannah Archdekin finished second in the discus with a throw of 30.80 meters. The Bulldogs' 4x800 team also finished second in their race with a time of 8:30.84.
"We set a PR as a team and everyone ran a really good time," Aiden Hensley said. "The competition just keeps getting better and we have to play on their level."
With temperatures reaching the low 90s on Saturday, Hensley said the heat had an impact on all of them.
"It was different, definitely different because I don't believe we've seen this kind of heat this year," Hensley said. "It was a huge factor and we have to stay hydrated and stay healthy."
The Stanberry Bulldogs found a lot of success in Saturday's meet. The Bulldogs girls finished first in the 4x200 and third in the 4x400.
Senior Lexi Craig finished four meters ahead of second place in the javelin with a throw of 42.41 meters. Sophomore Katlyn James finished second in the long jump with a best of 4.89.
The Stanberry boys finished first in the 4x800 meter relay. Austin Colvin's first place throw in the discus of 47.37 was almost eight meters further than the second place finisher.
Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay ran away with three first place finishes. Blay won the 800 meter, 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter.
The King City boys finished first in the 4x100 meter relay and finished just half a second behind first place finisher Worth County in the 4x200 meter relay.
King City's Levi Hittle came away with first in the high jump, while fellow Wildkat Parker Muff finished first in the long jump.
Mound City's Tony Osburn and William Rother finished first and second in the boys pole vault. Mid-Buchanan's Lane Leader finished first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.01.
