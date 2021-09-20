Three KCI teams remain in the top 10 of Class 1 as the conference's undefeated squads began their round robin last week.
Mid-Buchanan (4-0) remains No. 3 with one first-place vote while East Buchanan (4-0) moved up one spot with a win over Hamilton. The Hornets (3-1) dropped from sixth to No. 9.
In Class 2, Maryville dropped out of the rankings but still received two votes after falling to 1-3 with a loss to St. Pius X.
Lafayette (4-0) is the only other area team receiving consideration, getting six votes in Class 4 ahead of their rivalry trip to Central on Friday.
Missouri Media football rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS 6 Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (5), 3-1, 95, 1
2. Liberty North (4), 2-1, 93, 2
3. Joplin (1), 4-0, 78, 3
4. DeSmet, 2-2, 66, 5
5. Lee’s Summit North, 4-0, 54, 8
6. Francis Howell, 4-0, 51, 6
7. Nixa, 3-1, 38, 7
8. Hazelwood Central, 4-0, 23, 9
9. Park Hill South, 4-0, 21, 10
10. Kirkwood, 4-0, 17, NR
Dropped out: No. 4 Raymore-Peculiar
Also receiving votes: Raymore-Peculiar (2-2), 14
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (9), 4-0, 99, 1
2. Carthage (1), 4-0, 84, 5
3. Raytown, 2-0, 80, 3
4. Holt, 4-0, 76, 4
5. Webb City, 2-2, 57, 2
6. Lebanon, 4-0, 44, 7
7. Platte County, 3-1, 29, NR
8. Fort Osage, 3-1, 22, 9
9. Jefferson City Helias, 3-1, 21, 10
10. Ladue, 3-1, 18, 8
Dropped out: No. 6 North Kansas City
Also receiving votes: Rockwood Summit (4-0), 10; North Kansas City (2-2), 8; Battle (2-1), 1; Springfield Glendale (3-0), 1
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (8), 4-0, 98, 1
2. West Plains (1), 4-0, 86, 2
3. MICDS (1), 4-0, 83, 3
4. Hannibal, 4-0, 73, 4
5. Union, 4-0, 53, 7
6. Harrisonville, 3-1, 41, 9
7. St. Dominic, 3-1, 29, 5
8. Lincoln College Prep, 4-0, 27, NR
9. McCluer, 3-1, 22, 8
10. Warrensburg, 3-1, 18, 6
Also receiving votes: Vashon (4-0), 13; St. Joseph Lafayette (4-0), 6; Nevada (3-1), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Odessa (10), 4-0, 100, 2
2. St. Mary’s, 2-1, 88, 3
3. Valle Catholic, 4-0, 79, 4
4. St. Pius X, 4-0, 68, 5
5. Lutheran North, 2-2, 52, 6
6. Boonville, 3-1, 48, NR
7. Blair Oaks, 3-1, 43, 1
8. Mexico, 4-0, 32, 8
9. Cardinal Ritter, 2-2, 22, 7
10. Park Hills Central, 3-1, 12, 10
Dropped out: No. 9 Summit Christian Academy
Also receiving votes: Kennett (4-0), 4; Buffalo (3-1), 1; Summit Christian (3-1), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 4-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 4-0, 85, 2
3. Lutheran St. Charles, 3-1, 73, 4
4. Hallsville, 4-0, 71, 3
5. Richmond, 4-0, 57, 7
6. Butler, 4-0, 43, 9
7. Ava, 4-0, 41, 8
8. Duchesne, 2-2, 32, 5
9. Jefferson, 3-1, 21, 6
10. Bowling Green. 3-0, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Maryville
Also receiving votes: Lafayette County (3-1), 10; Maryville (1-3), 2; North Callaway (3-0) 1; Palmyra (2-2), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (9), 4-0, 97, 1
2. Monroe City, 4-0, 87, 2
3. Mid Buchanan (1), 4-0, 80, 3
4. Hayti, 3-0, 65, 4
5. Marionville, 4-0, 60, 5
6. East Buchanan, 4-0, 50, 7
7. Harrisburg, 4-0, 35, 8
8. Thayer, 3-1, 30, 9
9. Hamilton-Penney, 3-1, 26, 6
10. Skyline, 2-2, 12, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Westran
Also receiving votes: Marceline (3-1), 6; Sarcoxie (4-0), 1: Westran (2-2), 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.