COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Hummer family of Savannah, Missouri, possesses a rich history in the world of wrestling.
That history became even richer after the weekend’s MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Columbia, Missouri.
Gabe Hummer, the youngest of four brothers to come through Savannah, took sixth place on Saturday at state after finishing as runner-up the week prior at 170 pounds in the Class 2 District 4 tournament. Gabe placed second place at districts his freshman year as well, that time at 120 pounds. Gabe didn’t compete in districts his sophomore year and didn’t wrestle at all his junior, a decision he made on his own.
“Junior year, I wasn’t really feeling it completely,” Hummer said. “I had done a lot of previous wrestling. I missed it so much, so I came back out my senior year.”
Hummer’s brothers have 10 combined medals from Columbia, including six finals appearances with Cody winning three and Seth claiming one. Cody, the oldest of the four, was also a four-time MEC champion, while Seth and Michael were both three timers. Gabe won the MEC twice, and sharing the same rich wrestling bloodline with these three helped coax Gabe into the sport.
“They knew that I needed (a break), and that I would come back the next year,” Hummer said. “Growing up, it was just kind of cool to follow my brother’s paths with wrestling. We all went down to Kansas City at Park Hill, Greater Heights, wrestled there, then just kind of followed their lead with the wrestling.”
Kevin, the father of this wrestling dynasty, has been a mentor for all of them, something Hummer believes pushed them towards success.
“I would say he’s always been there by our sides,” Hummer said. “He pushed us to become better wrestlers, even in the off-season. He’s just always been in the corner for us, no matter what we want to do.”
For Hummer, it’s the end of a successful chapter after everything he and his brothers accomplished. Just in 2009, he made his first trip as a spectator to watch Cody win his first state title as a sophomore at 103 pounds — now changed to 106.
“It’s a long journey with all of us boys going through,” Hummer said. “It’s just crazy to look back on how I’ve been here multiple times, watched my oldest brother 10 years ago — just every year coming back around all these guys.”
Savannah coach Anthony Barbie used Hummer as an example for the rest of the Savannah wrestling program whenever he came back to the squad this previous season.
“I couldn’t say more about Gabe,” Barbie said. “He came in as a strong wrestler, a great leader. He had an excellent record. He was running through the tournaments and matches, and it gave a lot of our underclassmen — and even some of our upperclassmen — a lot of hope, and it gave them a lot of pride.”
Barbie has coached all of the brothers in his 15-year tenure at Savannah, and with all of the Hummers moving on, there is now a void to fill. Nevertheless, Barbie is proud to have been a part of all their triumphs.
“It was bittersweet watching all those brothers go through and having a personal relationship with all of them,” Barbie said. “I’m sad. It was great, and it was awesome to see all of their achievements, their success, their happiness. It’s also sad because it’s the end of an era.”
When it comes to possible wrestling opportunities for the Hummer family, Barbie says the door is wide open for all kinds of possibilities.
“Maybe down the road they’ll be coaches wherever,” Barbie said. “They can come back in the practice room when they can, maybe as assistant or volunteer coaches. Hey, maybe there will be a round of children there, some grandchildren for Mr. Hummer, Kevin. Maybe they’ll come back as wrestlers.”