The Savannah Savages notched their seventh win in eight games Tuesday evening at Phil Welch Stadium behind a no-hitter from Ty Hilsabeck in 2-1 victory.
The Savages have won five-straight behind a pitching staff that has allowed just 13 runs over that stretch.
“It felt good,” Hilsabeck said. “We owed Lafayette after kicking us out last year, so it felt good to get them.”
The Irish kept the Savages off the scoreboard in the game that ended Savannah’s season a year ago. Lafayette’s pitching again found success against the Savannah offense Tuesday evening.
“That’s the way offense is sometimes,” Savannah coach Erich Bodenhausen said. “You can go up there and hit it right at people after hitting it hard, hitting it good and have nothing to show for it. We just didn’t have many timely hits.”
Lafayette sophomore Drake Losson found his way into trouble multiple times, but set the tone by working out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. Lesson stranded seven runners over four innings.
Savannah’s Ashton Kincaid led off the top of the second with a single, then Aiden Leonard reached on a walk. Losson forced an acrobatic fly out to center fielder Xavion Page before walking Ethan Dudeck to load the bases with one out.
The Lafayette sophomore ended the inning and Savannah scoring opportunity by forcing back-to-back fly outs by the eight and nine hitters.
“He’s a kid that is good and will only get better,” Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. “He’s like a wine; we’re going to continue to season him. A lot of stuff goes beyond how hard you can throw. A lot of it is coaxing young arms into pitchers, not throwers.”
The Irish broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the second. Page drew a walk to begin the inning, then worked his way to third behind a stolen base and sacrifice bunt. Losson drove in Page on a ground out to second base, giving Lafayette the early 1-0 lead.
The Savages found themselves in a similar position in the top of the third, stranding multiple runners on base. Savannah finally broke though in the top of the fourth with a two-run single from Ethan Dennis.
Losson gave way to Davin Guess in the fifth inning. Losson finished with one strikeout, five hits and two earned runs.
Guess and Page pitched the final three innings for the Irish. The pair allowed just two runs and two hits in their three innings of relief.
Lafayette dropped to 1-3 with the loss, but Jansen hopes they can continue the improvement he’s seen early on in their matchup with Maryville on Thursday.
”Of course we’ve gotten and you can’t complain about taking a team like Savannah down to the last inning being down one run,” Jansen said. “We had multiple chances and learning experiences for a young team. You go back to the drawing board and you talk about them and work on those situations in practice.
”I’m really proud of them and the effort they put forward today.”
Hilsabeck pitched all seven innings, allowing one run and striking out nine. The Savages will attempt to add to their winning streak on Thursday against Cameron.
“We’re feeling good but we have to keep scoring runs to keep pressure on other people because I’m sure they’re going to be coming after us,” Hilsabeck said.
