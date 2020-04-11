Friday night lights have taken on a whole new meaning for both St. Joseph and area schools.
“2020 is the lost season now and even though we weren’t able to do anything this season, you’re not forgotten,” Bishop LeBlond High School Athletic Director Michael Evans said.
Normally a way to come together and cheer on your favorite high school teams has now turned into a national gesture called the ‘Be the Light’ movement.
“These lights symbolize that hey, we think about you every single day and our hearts go out to you,” Central High School Athletic Director David Lau said.
Governor Parson’s announcement on Thursday that Missouri schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year put an end to the hopes of seniors and student athletes alike.
“I think it was inevitable. I think we were expecting it,” Evans said. “It was just a sense of the decision has been made and we can move on to the next step.”
Lau added, “It’s just one of those times that you try to make everybody understand that hey, enjoy the time that you have while you’re there because you never know when that’s going to end.”
Something as simple as flipping a switch now honors the class of 2020. Stadium lights are turned on every Friday night at 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 military time, and left on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
Mid-Buchanan, East Buchanan, Lafayette, St. Joseph Christian and many other high schools participated by turning on stadium lights and putting 20:20 on its scoreboards.
Evans said the Eagle Stadium lights will burn bright every Friday night leading up to Friday, May 8th, which was the scheduled graduation date for the Eagles.
“It’s nothing for me to go up there at 8:20 and spend 20 minutes at the press box staring at the field and wishing I was watching kids out there,” Evans said. “It’s a small gesture, but hopefully it speaks volumes to our students and hopefully our community.”
Although those warmly welcomed Friday night lights in the fall may now feel different in the springtime, it stands as a beacon of hope for communities everywhere.
“It’ll be exciting and hopefully those that come by and see that, they’ll drive by and they’ll honk their horns,” Lau said. “We just want them to know that the lights are on just to symbolize the fact that they’re in our hearts and our minds.”