Class 5 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Platte County — BYE
4 North KC vs. 5 Oak Park
2. Park Hill South vs. 7 Central
3. Staley vs. 6 Fort Osage
Class 4 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Smithville — BYE
4 Savannah vs. 5 Lafayette
2 Winnetonka — BYE
3 Kearney vs. 6 Excelsior Springs
Class 3 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Richmond — BYE
4 Chillicothe vs. 5 Benton
2 Maryville vs. 7 Northeast KC
3 Cameron vs. 6 Central KC
Class 2 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 St. Pius X — BYE
4 Brookfield vs. 5 Lawson
2 Lexington vs. 7 Trenton
3 Lafayette County vs. 6 Lathrop
Class 1 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Mid-Buchanan — BYE
4 Plattsburg vs. 5 Polo
2 East Buchanan vs. 7 North Platte
3 West Platte vs. 6 Maysville
Class 1 District 7
Quarterfinals
1 South Harrison — BYE
4 Hamilton vs. 5 Gallatin
2 Milan vs. 7 Knox County
3 Princeton vs. 6 Scotland County
8 Man District 4
Quarterfinals
1 Stanberry vs. 8 Platte Valley
5 Rock Port — BYE
2 East Atchison vs. 7 North-West Nodaway
3 Mound City vs. 6 Worth County
8 Man District 3
Quarterfinals
1 North Andrew vs. 8 DeKalb
4 Pattonsburg — BYE
2 SHNH vs. 7 Stewartsville
3 Orrick vs. 6 King City (1 p.m. Sat)
8 Man District 2
Quarterfinals
1 SW Livingston — BYE
4 Concordia vs. 5 Santa Fe
2 North Shelby — BYE
3 Norborne/Hardin Central vs. 6 Schuyler County
Kansas Class 4
Week 9
Basehor-Linwood vs. Atchison
Kansas Class 2
Week 9
Rossville vs. Riverside
Maur Hill-Mount Academy vs. Mission Valley
Kansas Class 1
Quarterfinals
Uniontown vs. Troy
*Teams canceling postseason due to COVID-19 = Albany, Bishop LeBlond, Braymer, Putnam County, St. Joseph Christian