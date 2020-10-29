Sports Briefs
Class 5 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 Platte County — BYE

4 North KC vs. 5 Oak Park

2. Park Hill South vs. 7 Central

3. Staley vs. 6 Fort Osage

Class 4 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 Smithville — BYE

4 Savannah vs. 5 Lafayette

2 Winnetonka — BYE

3 Kearney vs. 6 Excelsior Springs

Class 3 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 Richmond — BYE

4 Chillicothe vs. 5 Benton

2 Maryville vs. 7 Northeast KC

3 Cameron vs. 6 Central KC

Class 2 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 St. Pius X — BYE

4 Brookfield vs. 5 Lawson

2 Lexington vs. 7 Trenton

3 Lafayette County vs. 6 Lathrop

Class 1 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 Mid-Buchanan — BYE

4 Plattsburg vs. 5 Polo

2 East Buchanan vs. 7 North Platte

3 West Platte vs. 6 Maysville

Class 1 District 7

Quarterfinals

1 South Harrison — BYE

4 Hamilton vs. 5 Gallatin

2 Milan vs. 7 Knox County

3 Princeton vs. 6 Scotland County

8 Man District 4

Quarterfinals

1 Stanberry vs. 8 Platte Valley

5 Rock Port — BYE

2 East Atchison vs. 7 North-West Nodaway

3 Mound City vs. 6 Worth County

8 Man District 3

Quarterfinals

1 North Andrew vs. 8 DeKalb

4 Pattonsburg — BYE

2 SHNH vs. 7 Stewartsville

3 Orrick vs. 6 King City (1 p.m. Sat)

8 Man District 2

Quarterfinals

1 SW Livingston — BYE

4 Concordia vs. 5 Santa Fe

2 North Shelby — BYE

3 Norborne/Hardin Central vs. 6 Schuyler County

Kansas Class 4

Week 9

Basehor-Linwood vs. Atchison

Kansas Class 2

Week 9

Rossville vs. Riverside

Maur Hill-Mount Academy vs. Mission Valley

Kansas Class 1

Quarterfinals

Uniontown vs. Troy

*Teams canceling postseason due to COVID-19 = Albany, Bishop LeBlond, Braymer, Putnam County, St. Joseph Christian

