Winter weather played its first major role in postponements of high school sports Friday.
With many tournaments in action this week, all area basketball action was pushed back to Saturday due to snow in the area.
That includes the Benton Cardinal Classic, which will now take place beginning Saturday morning. Benton and Savannah will face off in the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Bill Burns Classic will come to a close on Saturday in Lathrop, as well. Mid-Buchanan and Van Horn will meet at noon in the boys championship, while Cameron and St. Michael will meet in the girls final at 2 p.m.
The Osborn Invitational will host the girls final at 1:30 p.m. between DeKalb and Polo and the boys final between Winston and Pattonsburg at 4:30 p.m.
In Fairfax, it will be a busy day of placement games and championships. The boys championship between St. Joseph Christian and Falls City is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., following by East Atchison and Falls City on the girls side.
The Christian girls will play for fifth at 5:15 p.m.
The Lawson Invitational will play championship between the Chillicothe and North Platte girls and the Richmond and Gallatin boys at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Lafayette boys will face Platte County at 5 p.m. for third place in the Kearney Classic.