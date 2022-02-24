The Savannah Savage football program is just three years removed from reaching the state quarterfinals. Much of the rest of the last decade has been spent searching for stability.
Anthony Hays, recently named the team's next coach, hopes to be the one to change what has been an up-and-down stretch for Savannah. Hays has spent more than a decade crafting his coaching resume throughout the state with stops in King City, Springfield, and Branson. Hays' hope now is to bring stability to a program with what he believes to be great potential.
"I want them to know that I moved to Savannah for my family," Hays said. "I've climbed the coaching ladder. I don't think the grass is greener somewhere else. I'm not going there to win for three years and then go somewhere else. I'm going there to try and build a program and I want my kids to graduate from Savannah High School.
"I think they need stability, and I want to provide that for them."
Hays comes in knowing that the foundation is there for him and his staff to build a successful program. The discussion around the development of the Savannah youth program has shown that program to be one of the more successful in the area.
Hays says that each stop along the way has taught him more and more about the importance of building a program from the youth level up. During his time in King City, Hays said that learning to be a head coach took time away from being able to have a major role in that. But it was during his four-year stretch in Branson where he really grasped the role of working with young kids.
"I've gained a whole new appreciation for it over the past five years," Hays said. "To go to Savannah and hear that they have it going on and ready, it's not a matter of flipping this youth program because it's already got it going well. Now, it's just a matter of connecting the dots and tying in the high school with it. I think there's a great foundation to be a top-tier football program in the state of Missouri."
Hays' first head coaching job was at King City. In his three years with the Wildkats, Hays led his team to three-straight playoff appearances and two district titles.
“King City was the only school that got back to me, and I look back and wonder if I was the only applicant,” Hays joked. “It ended up being a blessing and it was really a great time to go to King City."
After three years, Hays believed he was ready for a bigger challenge and had connections in the Springfield area after spending two years at Kickapoo as an assistant coach. Hays accepted the job at Parkview High School where he spent six years.
During that stretch, Hays was named 2012 Ozark Conference Coach of the Year and the Springfield Quarterback Club Coach of the Year in 2014. Parkview won 28 games and reached a district championship over that six-year span after losing 58-straight just prior to his arrival.
“It was a lot of fun, and we had some success,” Hays said. “We had our first winning season in 20 seasons. We were state-ranked and in the city there was a lot of buzz about Parkview, and it was just a fun thing to be a part of.”
Hays left Springfield for his last stop before becoming head coach at Savannah. In 2017, Hays took over the Branson program and spent five years as the Pirates' head coach. But for the first time in his career, Hays was unable to generate a winning season with as head coach of a program.
