CREIGHTON, Mo. — Lights-out pitching and small ball propelled Hamilton softball to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011 after a 2-1 win over Sherwood on Wednesday in Creighton, Missouri.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been there,” Hamilton head coach Jim Dickey said. “We haven’t been to the final four since 2011. These girls have worked their tails off. They have gotten better each postseason game and when you face a pitcher like we just faced anything can happen. We were able to bounce back from some mistakes and that was the key.”
After the first four innings featured just two hits and zero runs combined from the two teams, Hamilton (17-8) was able to manufacture a run in the fifth. Still looking for their first hit of the game, senior Morgan Hartley was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the fifth. Hartley stole second on the next pitch and then a sacrifice bunt by Andee Angle moved Hartley to third. Freshman Lakelyn Shatto came to plate and laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to score Hartley. The Hornets took a 1-0 without recording a hit.
Senior pitcher Julia Kanoy took the mound for the Hornets and one run looked like it might be enough. The lefty frustrated Sherwood hitters all game as she struck out nine and allowed one unearned run over seven innings. That run came in the bottom of fifth as Sherwood’s Bekah Riffle hit a single to center and was able to circle the bases after two Hamilton errors to tie the game 1-1.
That was the last batter to reach for Sherwood as Kanoy retired the final nine batters.
“My mind set is you don’t want to be the pitcher who blinks first,” Kanoy said. “Who can’t be the one who let’s the pressure get to you. Our lineup took advantage of the opportunities that they got and that’s what you have to do.”
Still tied at 1-1, Hamilton got their first hit of the first game by sophomore Madison Allen. Then senior Hayleigh Huff-Hockaday followed with a hit of her own, this one a rbi single that scored Allen all the way from first. Hamilton led 2-1 and that would be the final score.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Kanoy said. “We are so excited. Everybody is stepping up. People in the nine spot of the lineup are hitting just as good as people in the one spot. That’s what you have to do to go far.”
Hamilton will play the winner of Monroe City (19-6) vs. Marceline (23-1) on Oct. 24 in the Class 2 semifinals.