Sports Briefs
By the time Hamilton finally got to Father Tolton standout Paige Bedsworth, the damage had already been done.

The Hornets and Trailblazers combined for just seven hits in Saturday's Class 2 championship, but Tolton was able to plate four runs in the fourth as part of a 4-1 win in Springfield, Missouri.

Tolton senior Paige Bedsworth, the Missouri all-time strikeouts leader, struck out 16 batters and allowed just three hits and three walks. Hamilton's Julia Kanoy recorded 12 strikeouts, fourth hits and four walks.

Tolton (24-3) scored three runs with two outs, including two on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Hamilton (18-9) was able to get one back in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Mary Brown, scoring Madi Allen.