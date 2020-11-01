By the time Hamilton finally got to Father Tolton standout Paige Bedsworth, the damage had already been done.
The Hornets and Trailblazers combined for just seven hits in Saturday's Class 2 championship, but Tolton was able to plate four runs in the fourth as part of a 4-1 win in Springfield, Missouri.
Tolton senior Paige Bedsworth, the Missouri all-time strikeouts leader, struck out 16 batters and allowed just three hits and three walks. Hamilton's Julia Kanoy recorded 12 strikeouts, fourth hits and four walks.
Tolton (24-3) scored three runs with two outs, including two on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Hamilton (18-9) was able to get one back in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Mary Brown, scoring Madi Allen.