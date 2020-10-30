HAMILTON, Mo. — On Saturday afternoon in Hamilton, hundreds of Hornet fans watched as their starting pitcher fell into discomfort.
Just four batters into Hamilton’s Class 2 semifinal against Monroe City, pitcher and No. 4 hitter Julia Kanoy took a pitch on her left hand — also her pitching hand — and was in immediate pain. While she eventually walked and came in as part of a two-run inning, the pain was evident.
Kanoy didn’t come out early enough for her warm-up ahead of the bottom of the first inning. Her first nine pitches either rolled through the dirt or fell below the strike zone as she battled pain, prompting head coach Jim Dickey to prepare the unthinkable.
“I actually started warming up another pitcher, but I knew she was gonna have to tell me she couldn’t go,” Dickey said. “I was counting on her to struggle through it.”
Once Kanoy threw her first strike, causing an emotional reaction of excitement toward her dugout, the Hornets were on their way to a 10-3 victory and beginning that would propel them to the state championship game.
“I was thinking, ‘Why can’t I throw strikes? This is gonna be a problem.’ But they played great defense, we got out of it and we ended up being OK,” Kanoy said.
She struck out nine and allowed three runs on five hits, though her offense provided plenty of insurance on the day, which included a four-hit day from Hayleigh Huff and three more from Mary Brown.
“It means everything to me. I can’t explain how happy I am,” Brown said of earning the chance to advance to the state title game. “Even though it’s gonna be hard, we have to push through. We’re gonna work together, and that’s how we do it.”
Playing in a conference loaded with softball talent, this will be the first ever trip to a championship game for Hamilton. The Hornets’ previous best was a third-place finish in 2011. Hamilton also won district titles in 2014, ‘17 and ‘19, part of a 22-1 year.
Since losing two games to Mid-Buchanan on Oct. 10, Hamilton has had it all clicking. A 6-0 win against Oak Grove was followed by a 3-2 extra-inning win against defending champion Sherwood as a spearhead into districts as the No. 3 seed. Hamilton beat West Platte 10-0 before upending No. 2-seeded Maysville, a third-place finisher in Class 1 last year.
Hamilton then powered past a previously unbeaten East Buchanan team for a district title, bouncing back from two regular-season losses to the Bulldogs. A 2-1 win against Sherwood followed before Saturday’s throttling of Monroe City.
“Right here toward the end of the season, we really started doing things that would make us a really good team,” Dickey said. “One through nine, these kids get behind each other. Our kids just bounce back. That’s been the thing we’ve done. They’ve been able to forget about their mistakes and come back.”
Now waiting for the Hornets (18-8) is a Father Tolton Catholic (23-3) team that has pitched 13 shutouts this year and allowed one run six other times. Tolton pitcher Paige Bedsworth is the new MSHSAA career strikeout record holder, surpassing 1,115 in last week’s win against Kelly.
The Class 2 Championship, set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Springfield, Missouri, will provide as tough of a test as any this year. Looking back at their road to the title game, it’s nothing that the Hornets will shy away from.
“We were supposed to be done quite a few games ago. We got the three seed in our district and are just out there having fun,” Kanoy said. “We’re playing with house money here. Nobody expects it from us, and we’re just gonna keep rolling.”