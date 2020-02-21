COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s said that time heals all wounds, and for Lafayette freshman Jay Greiner, a week made all the difference during Friday’s afternoon session at the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championship in Columbia, Missouri.
After losing 2-1 to Oak Grove senior Anthony Erickson at the Class 2 District 4 tournament last Saturday, Greiner snatched revenge in a thrilling 6-4 comeback victory. To make this an even better two-for-one special, it happened in the semifinals, punching Greiner’s ticket to the championship round. His dad, Jason, has been there every step of the way since his son was four years old.
“Ah, it’s great,” Greiner said. “I love my dad. He’s been there the whole way. He’s been the nicest person. I love him.”
After losing to Erickson the first go-around, Greiner planted the seeds for a new angle of attack, one that emphasizes consistency and grit.
“We had a game plan,” Greiner said. “We just wanted to go into it wrestling that game plan. You just gotta stay strong. Kids are strong, and I just gotta keep wrestling to the best of my ability. Follow my game plan, wrestle my style, finish it out.”
Greiner (51-3) takes on Odessa junior Gavin Gross (44-1) on Saturday for the 145-pound state title.
Plattsburg sends two girls to finals, Cameron advances one
Friday was full of ups and downs for the Tigers from 116 Highway.
After Plattsburg (30-6) sophomore Payge Fuller was pinned in her semifinal match by Holt freshman Maria Slaughter (29-4), senior teammates Kaylie Dow (32-10 at 130) and 187-pounder Samantha Mumm (34-2) immediately picked the Tigers back up.
Dow narrowly won 3-2 over Rockbridge sophomore Anna Stephens thanks to a quick slide-by to go ahead in the match. Mumm followed with a 3-2 overtime victory thanks to a stall call against her opponent, Liberty-Wentzville senior Janna Stevenson.
Ironically, Mumm was hit for stalling in both of her matches today for her shoelaces coming untied.
“I just thought that I had to be aggressive, and I had to do what I had to win no matter what,” Mumm said. “Either it was stalling her out because (the ref) was getting tired of her walking backwards — getting a stalling call – or if I was gonna have to hit my fireman’s (carry) and try to take a shot to do it.”
Coach Aaron Gudde is proud of how far his girls have come, especially Dow, who lost last season in the semifinals and didn’t medal due to the first-year’s four-medal format. In fact, Gudde is happy with how much female wrestling has evolved in general.
“Girls wrestling is really growing all across the country,,” Gudde said. “The state of Missouri is kind of leading the way in doing that. You can see it with the competition down here at the state tournament. There’s a lot of good matches. Last year there was a lot of good matches, but there were some that were still getting better at wrestling. It’s really growing, and I think it’s going to continue to take off over the next decade.”
Dow faces Fort Osage freshman Haley Ward (35-0) on Saturday while Mumm takes on Cameron freshman Hollie Hedgpeth (25-6).