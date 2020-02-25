A comprehensive effort from Bishop LeBlond stunned East Atchison, as the Golden Eagles pulled off a 54-40 victory in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2 District 16 tournament on Tuesday at East Buchanan High School.
After starting the game off with a 27-20 halftime lead, LeBlond (9-17) summoned a third quarter scoring surge to overwhelm East Atchison (19-7), a far cry from the late game blunders that have plagued them this year.
“I was very pleased with the way we finished the game. They came out to start the third quarter and cut it to three real quick and that’s been something we’ve struggled with this year, keeping a lead,” Eagles coach Mitch Girres said. “We didn’t panic, we executed offensively and got some scores then went back and got some stops which was the most important thing.”
LeBlond hit their usual array of 3-pointers, finishing with a team total of six. Critical to the effort was the team’s unselfishness and their willingness to take an extra second to find the open shot, as noted by Eagles senior Kanon Sumpter.
“We played great as a team today, I think that was the difference from our other games. We passed the ball, got good shots, and created space really well,“ Sumpter said. “These wins are all that matter. Feels great to keep our season alive, and we’re ready for the next one.”
After a surprising early exit, Wolves senior Jake McEnaney reflected on the season and his career at East Atchison.
“I’m just taking it all in. I love my teammates, it’s been an honor playing with them,” McEnaney said. “We’ve played some good basketball and had a good game plan going into this one, just couldn’t execute.”
McEnaney finished with a game-leading 18 points, but overall Girres was impressed with the effort of his team to play hard against the Wolves star.
“We just tried to put a lot of pressure on them, we just wanted to make every basket (McEnaney) got really tough, and I think we did a pretty good job of making sure everything he got was tough,” Girres said. “He scored a little bit, but every one of those buckets was a really tough bucket.”
It was the first taste of playoff success for many of the Eagles’ players. But now facing down the barrel of Thursday’s matchup against No. 1 seeded East Buchanan, Girres knows it will take their best effort to pull off another upset performance.
“We’re going forward to the semifinals, and we don’t have a whole lot to lose there,” Girres said. “We’ve just got to play loose, see where things fall, it’s a really good basketball team so we just have to do everything we can to stay competitive and maybe steal one.”
Mid-Buchanan Boys 78 St. Joseph Christian 24
Mid-Buchanan came out firing on all cylinders, burying St. Joseph Christian 78-24 in the Class 2 District 16 quarterfinals on Tuesday at East Buchanan High School.
From start to finish, it’s about as good of a performance as a coach can ask of his team in a postseason game. After a less than stellar effort against Maryville in their last contest, it was exactly what Mid-Buchanan (18-8) coach Bryce Kemper wanted to see from his squad.
“The last game we played against Maryville we weren’t real focused and we just came out flat, we were worried about every other little thing except focusing on the defense,” Kemper said. “That was the thing we talked about coming into this game. If you miss the shot, we’re gonna love you anyways, but we can’t have mental mistakes.”
The Dragons started things off with a dominant 24-3 first quarter to set the tone early on. They hardly let up over the next several quarters, going 49-13 over the next two periods. Finally, the Dragons put in their bench for the last period with the game all but assured.
Kemper touched on the value of being able to rest starters in a busy week.
“You’re saving legs, and getting young kids a chance to go in there and get some playing time is good for future years,” Kemper said. “Anytime you can do that you’re happy, because that means you’ve won the game.
Senior Christian Scaggs led Mid-Buchanan with 22 points.
Not the game they wanted after an up-and-down season, St. Joseph Christian (12-13) coach Neal Hook acknowledged that the team was simply matched up against a team that was at peak performance.
“They just played extremely well, knocked down a lot of shots early and got us in a hole,” Hook said. “I was very proud of the way the kids played all year, and I think we’ve come a long way from the beginning of the year.
EAST BUCHANAN BOYS 68 NORTH PLATTE 29 The top seed Bulldogs made short work of the Panthers, getting strong scoring efforts from guards Ethan Kilgore and Kaden Woodside to put North Platte in an early deficit they couldn’t climb out from.
After one period, East Buchanan led 20-3. But just 11 points allowed in the second half was just as crucial to their effort.
Kilgore scored 22 points, while Woodside supported with 17.
The Bulldogs will play Bishop LeBlond on Thursday at 6 p.m.
NORTH ANDREW BOYS 62 WEST PLATTE 56 Junior Tanner McDaniel’s 31 points lifted the Cardinals over the Blue Jays, allowing North Andrew to endure a late run by West Platte.
Trailing 44-33 at the start of the final period, the Blue Jays scored 23 points to make it a close game. Senior Charles Pattison scored 16 points in the fourth period alone.
The Cardinals will play Mid-Buchanan on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.