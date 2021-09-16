GOWER, Mo. — The first four weeks have made it abundantly clear who the top contenders are in the KCI Conference.
After three games, half of the conference is winless. The other half of the conference has yet to lose a game, with Mid-Buchanan, East Buchanan, Hamilton and West Platte displaying the conference’s dominance with early 3-0 records.
One team will leave Gower, Missouri, on Friday with its first blemish of the year when No. 6 East Buchanan hosts No. 7 Hamilton.
“Adrenaline’s gonna be rushing,” Hamilton senior quarterback Tucker Ross said. “Two undefeated teams, everybody wants to keep having an (undefeated season).”
Ahead of the season, those in the KCI turned to Hamilton as the team to beat, even with Mid-Buchanan’s recent run of dominance as a top contender in Class 1. The Hornets returned a bevy of talent in quarterback Tucker Ross, running back Corbin Henderson and linemen Fisher Nixdorf and Ethan Trosper.
But the Hornets also received a boost from skill players Ty Speer and Bryson Speer, transfers from Cameron who have come in and made an immediate impact on the 3-0 Hornets. Since winning on a last-second Hail Mary against Lafayette County in Week 1, Hamilton also hasn’t allowed a point.
For Hamilton coach Alex Lloyd, it begins with using their star linemen to establish a point of attack.
“A lot of this game’s gonna come down to the trenches,” Lloyd said. “We wanna dominate the trenches. I take pride in the fact that we’re a town, team and community that values offensive line and defensive line play. We’re gonna take it to you up front.”
On the defensive side for Hamilton, stopping an East Buchanan attack powered by sophomore running back Trevor Klein — who has proven himself to be one of the state’s top all-purpose players running, catching and returning — comes down to discipline.
“If you put too much emphasis on tackling that good running back, they’ll exploit you somewhere else,” Lloyd said. “At the same time, you’ve gotta put multiple hats on him.”
The Bulldogs, averaging just under 40 points per game, overcame a tie game at halftime with Lathrop last week behind a rushing score from Klein and a fumble and touchdown reception from Cru Conaway.
While he’s confident in his playmakers, East Buchanan coach Dan Ritter is also relying on the tone to be set up front.
“We’ve gotta match their physicality if we wanna have a chance,” Ritter said. “We’re gonna have to come ready to go, and I think they’re gonna be excited for it.”
Now with conference play here to stay and a chance to make a statement win toward a potential conference title with playoff implications, East Buch is excited for the chance to do so on homecoming on their home turf.
“They’re one of the best teams in the KCI, one of the best teams in the state,” East Buchanan senior Michael Collard said.
“We’re excited to play them and see how we match up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.