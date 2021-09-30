FAUCETT, Mo. — For the last few seasons, not many teams in Class 1 across the state have been as good as Mid-Buchanan.
Off to another 5-0 start, the Dragons will face their toughest test yet as they travel to face Hamilton.
This week’s matchup comes with a bit of history. Mid-Buchanan has knocked Hamilton out of the state playoffs each of the last three seasons.
This season, the Dragons say they’re hoping for one more.
“We just gotta be ready for them,” Mid-Buchanan senior Caiden Bailey said. “We know they’ll be coming for us. We just gotta prepare ourselves a little more and just keep competing and keep the edge on them.”
Ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 1, the Dragons have started 5-0 for the second year in a row. In the first five games this season, Mid Buch is scoring an average of 47.4 points a game and allowing an average of 3.8 points per game.
Head coach Aaron Fritz said he’s confident in what he’s seen from his team so far.
“We wanna be the hardest working team on the field,” Fritz said. “We wanna play fast, we wanna get to the football, we wanna get lined up correctly, and that applies to both sides, so we’re doing ok with that right now. We can always be better, but I’m proud of where we are right now.”
Ranked No. 9 in the state for Class 1, Hamilton comes in with a record of 4-1. The Hornets’ lone loss came two weeks ago to No. 6 East Buchanan in Gower.
Fritz says the Dragons will be challenged by the Hornets’ dynamic approach, which is orchestrated by a run game centered around quarterback Tucker Ross.
“They bring a lot of things to the table with how they align on offense, and we gotta do a good job of getting aligned on defense to match what they’re doing and pay attention to personnel groups and things they’re giving us,” Fritz said. “We’re gonna have to do a good job of taking care of the football and being physical because they are a very physical football team.”
In the week leading up to Friday’s matchup, Mid-Buch senior Rawlins Brant said the Dragons have done a lot of learning about the Hornets’ game plan.
“The coaches have done a really good job this week of preparing us,” Brant said. “They’ve been teaching us a lot of stuff. We need to know all the formations they do, so we can know the plays that they run.”
As the top-10 showdown hits Hamilton Friday night, Fritz said it will be a great test for the Dragons to see where they stand in the state landscape ahead of the playoffs.
“This is a huge game for us because we know Hamilton’s a state title contender,” Fritz said. “We’re definitely gonna learn some things we need to work on after the game, no matter what, and we’re just looking forward to the opportunity to play a team that’s one of the favorites to win the state title.”
After their playoff wins over the Hornets the last three seasons, Brant says this week will be a big step for the Dragons on their way to making it four in a row next month.
“Every year, we play them in the playoffs,” Brant said. “They always bring up a fight, so I’m expecting another one this week, and let’s hope we can knock them off again.”
Mid-Buchanan will travel to Hamilton at 7 p.m. Friday night.
