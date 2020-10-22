It’s an MEC showdown come Friday night in the familiar, final week of the regular season as Lafayette hosts Maryville.
“It’s always exciting to play at Lafayette. Obviously it’s the last game of the regular season each year for us, and there’s kind of some conference implications on this game,” Maryville head coach Matt Webb said.
For the past 10 seasons, the Spoofhounds have had the edge over Lafayette.
“They’re always going to be good. I know their record isn’t what they’re used to it being, but they’ve played some pretty quality opponents,” Lafayette head coach Eric McDowell said.
Maryville enters the contest at 5-3, while the Fighting Irish hold a 3-4 record. Despite the unique season amid the pandemic, both squads expect the matchup to be a clash.
“I think it’s going to be a good game. It’s going to be a hard one. Especially if it rains, it’s going to be a mud fight. It’s going to be a brawl all night,” Lafayette junior right tackle Quentin Garrett said.
Webb said the Spoofhounds are gearing up to face multiple players on Lafayette who play well at skill positions, something the Fighting Irish do well year in and year out. This year's group, led by Miles Henderson, Derrick May and Kingston Oliver, is no exception.
“It starts at quarterback, and their tailbacks are always talented and skillful,” Webb said. “Then their receivers are fast and athletic so it’s always a challenge to control them or try and maintain them and limit the effectiveness that they have.”
McDowell noted Maryville’s aggressive run-based offense as something the Fighting Irish will try and stop, as well as Lafayette limiting mistakes on offense.
“We’re going to have to make sure we weather the storm and play disciplined football on our defensive side,” McDowell said. “We are as good as we want to be offensively. If we cut back on mistakes, we play really, really well.”
With district playoffs starting next week, a win Friday night acts as a catalyst for both teams going forward.
“The biggest thing is being able to finish off the regular season on the right note,” Webb said. “Being able to find our identity, we want to be able to keep that this week, and be able to maintain the consistency and what our edge is and what our identity is through Lafayette.”
“No matter what happens this year it was a success. I don’t do moral victories or anything of that nature too often but to any team in St. Joseph who knows what we’ve had to deal with this year, what these boys had to deal with more than anyone, I’m very proud of them,” McDowell said.
Maryville versus Lafayette kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Scott Marriott Field.