DEARBORN, Mo. — A two-time state champion from her sophomore year, North Platte senior Maddie O’Neill looks to finish her final year on the track strong.
She’s already one step ahead, as O’Neill signed to run track at the University of Alabama under one of the most successful women in the world.
“Karmelita Jeter. She is right now the fastest woman alive. She was an Olympic medalist and she will be my coach,” O’Neill said.
A three-time Olympic medalist and 4x100 World Record holder, Jeter is an assistant track and field coach for the Crimson Tide, after a coaching stint at Missouri State.
“She was recruited heavily by Missouri State, and then the Missouri State coach went to Alabama and asked her to go with her,” North Platte coach Matt Keraus said. “So it’s pretty lucky that she gets to go to that setting and be a part of the Crimson Tide.”
With a coach like Jeter, O’Neill looks forward to learning from the world champion.
“I think she’ll provide some awesome insight that not many people in the world have because she’s been to the Olympics and she’s won the Olympics and she knows the ins and outs of what it takes to get there so knowing just even half of what she knows would be amazing,” O’Neill said.
Coaching O’Neill all of her four years as a Panther, Keraus said she got a spot on Alabama’s team by being well-rounded.
“She is completely self-driven. She works her tail off everyday, in the weight room, out on the track, and in the classroom. Unbelievable leader,” Keraus said.
As O’Neill is set to prove she’s one of the fastest in the state while preparing to jet off to Tuscaloosa to be a part of the SEC, O’Neill said she’s proud of her northwest Missouri roots.
“I have such a great community here that backs me and makes sure I’m ready to go there and not shocked when I go there,” O’Neill said. “They push me to be the best that I can be in the weight room, on the track, and in classes to make sure I’m prepared for a big school like that.”
