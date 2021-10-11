The Mid-Buchanan Dragons and East Buchanan remain in the top five of the Class 1 Missouri Media football rankings after Friday's KCI thriller.
Mid-Buch (7-0) remains at No. 2 trailing only 2020 champion Windsor following a 28-21 win against East Buchanan (6-1). The Bulldogs remain at No. 5 despite the loss, the top one-loss team in the class.
The Dragons received one first-place vote.
Given the closeness of the KCI, with Hamilton and West Platte having three losses by a combined 13 points to the two KCI frontrunners, the Hornets (5-2) shot up from No. 9 to No. 7. West Platte (6-1) appeared in the rankings at No. 8 ahead of their trip to Hamilton.
No other northwest Missouri teams appeared in the rankings.
Missouri Media football rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
CLASS 6 Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Liberty North (6), 5-1, 96, T1
2. CBC (4), 6-1, 94, T1
3. Lee’s Summit North, 6-1, 71, 4
4. DeSmet, 5-2, 69, 5
5. Joplin, 6-1, 61, 3
6. Nixa, 6-1, 48, 6
7. Hazelwood Central, 7-0, 38, 7
8. Park Hill South, 7-0, 31, 8
9. Francis Howell, 6-1, 25, 9
10. Raymore-Peculiar, 5-2, 12, 10
Also receiving votes: Marquette (6-1), 3; Liberty (5-2), 2
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (7), 7-0, 97, 1
2. Carthage (3), 7-0, 92, 2
3. Holt, 7-0, 81, 3
4. Lebanon, 7-0, 67, 5
5. Webb City, 4-3, 49, 4
6. Platte County, 5-2, 45, 7
7. Jefferson City Helias, 6-1, 42, 8
8. Raytown, 3-2, 26, 6
9. Fort Osage, 6-1, 25, 9
10. Rockwood Summit, 7-0, 20, 10
Also receiving votes: Ladue (6-1), 6
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (9), 7-0, 99, 1
2. MICDS (1), 7-0, 90, 2
3. Hannibal, 7-0, 81, 3
4. West Plains, 6-1, 67, 4
5. Union, 7-0, 60, 5
6. Lincoln College Prep, 7-0, 49, 6
T7. McCluer, 6-1, 31, T7
T7. Vashon, 6-0, 31, T7
9. Nevada, 6-1, 25, 9
10. Hillsboro, 6-1, 10, 10
Also receiving votes: St. Dominic (4-3), 4; McDonald County (6-1), 3
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Odessa (10), 7-0, 100, 1
2. St. Mary’s, 5-1, 90, 2
3. Valle Catholic, 7-0, 80, 3
4. Boonville, 6-1, 66, 4
5. St. Pius X, 6-1, 60, 5
6. Lutheran North, 4-3, 47, 7
7. Park Hills Central, 6-1, 37, 8
8. Blair Oaks, 5-2, 31, 6
9. Center, 4-2, 18, NR
10. Aurora, 6-1, 15, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Mexico, No. 10 Cardinal Ritter
Also receiving votes: Kennett (6-1), 3; Cardinal Ritter (3-4), 2; Mexico (5-2), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 7-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 7-0, 86, 2
3. Hallsville, 7-0, 83, 3
4. Ava, 7-0, 59, 4
5. Butler, 7-0, 54, 5
T6. Lafayette County, 6-1, 48, T6
T6. Lutheran St. Charles, 5-2, 48, T6
T8. Duchesne, 5-2, 26, 8
T8. Richmond, 6-1, 26, 9
10. Bowling Green, 6-0, 19, 10
Also receiving votes: New Madrid County Central (6-1), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (9), 7-0, 97, 1
2. Mid Buchanan (1), 7-0, 90, 2
3. Hayti, 6-0, 79, 3
4. Marionville, 7-0, 74, 4
5. East Buchanan, 6-1, 53, 5
6. Monroe City, 6-1, 46, 7
7. Hamilton-Penney, 5-2, 24, 9
8. West Platte, 6-1, 19, NR
9. Marceline, 6-1, 18, NR
10. Harrisburg, 6-1, 17, 6
Dropped out: No. 10 Skyline, No. 8 Thayer
Also receiving votes: Skyline (5-2), 16; Thayer (5-2), 14; Fayette (6-1), 3
